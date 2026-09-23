Here's how to score 1,500+ in 442GOALS

FourFourTwo's new game, 442GOALs, is sweeping the internet – something we're delighted to report.

With over a million views now, it's safe to say that our little international break project has gotten a little out of hand, and to anyone who's played 442GOALS, we sincerely thank you for your time and (in many cases, repeated) effort in trying to hit that target: we're genuinely a little shocked at the response but unbelievably grateful, nonetheless.

So since we've been asked a few times… here's a little hint as to who you're looking for in the game.

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442GOALS' best XI

GK: Peter Schmeichel, Brad Friedel, Tim Howard, Paul Robinson, Asmir Begovic, Alisson (1)

Remember this? (Image credit: Alamy)

In the history of the Premier League, six goalkeepers have scored, and each of them will grab you a point towards your final score in this game – earning you the ‘Hero Keeper’ badge in the list of badges and achievements.

There is, however, an easter egg. One former Premier League outfielder is available to go in goal (but won't immediately show up as a goalkeeper), after heroics between the sticks in one match of his career (though not in the Premier League). Can you find him and add a handful more goals?

RB: Michail Antonio (68)

Those right-back stints came in useful (Image credit: Alamy)

What separates 442GOALS from its imposters is the game offering you players in any position that they're played in the Premier League. Bernardo Silva and Granit Xhaka are available as left-backs; Joelinton used to be a striker.

It's the same for West Ham United's all-time Prem scorer, Michail Antonio, who started life as a right-back before making the switch up front. Your Squad Quality score may be punished if you start squeezing in attacking players into your defence, but he certainly boosts your goal tally…

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CB: Dion Dublin (111)

Arguably the game's most useful pick (Image credit: Getty Images)

…The same can be said of Dion Dublin, who played both centre-forward and centre-back in the 1990s, and is available in both positions.

If you're playing the Hardcore Mode, we suggest building your team from the back – given that defenders don't score many goals and you don't want to rely on them for 40 points, let alone 100+ – so if you're looking to rack up easy numbers, get Big Dion in at the back.

CB: John Terry (41)

Goal machine (Image credit: Unknown)

Chelsea's very own John Terry is available in one position and one position only – and he still scored that many goals.

Given that 442 divided by 11 equals 44.2, Terry is one of those defenders who more than holds his own in terms of tally: you know that you'll have to compensate for some low-scoring players somewhere on the pitch but the Blues legend is arguably the best pure centre-back in the game.

LB: Bukayo Saka (60)

Not bad for a left-back, eh? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal's Starboy began the 2026/27 campaign with 60 goals in seven seasons of professional football: not exactly setting-the-world-alight numbers, but considering he began life as a left-back… not bad either.

Bukayo Saka is only slightly better than the other prominent Prem left-back-turned-right-wing phenomenon, Gareth Bale, who scored 53 in two spells – but did most of his scoring in La Liga. We'll let you know when we do a Spanish version of this game.

RM: Mohamed Salah (193)

Just the 193 goals for Salah (Image credit: Getty Images)

The greatest overseas scorer in Premier League history and the most goals from out wide in Premier League history: Mohamed Salah is an obvious pick.

OK, so Liverpool played a 4-3-3 and Salah would never really have played on the right in a traditional 4-4-2… but who cares?

CM: Frank Lampard (177)

147 goals for Chelsea certainly helped Frank's case (Image credit: Alamy)

The most goals that any natural midfielder scored in the league's long history, Frank Lampard is an obvious pick in the engine room.

Lamps also brings you a step closer to grabbing the ‘On-field Manager’ badge, if you're also looking to draft the likes of Mikel Arteta, Vincent Kompany, Xabi Alonso… or even Keith Andrews.

CM: Wayne Rooney (208)

One of three double-centurions (Image credit: Getty Images)

He played centre-mid towards the latter end of his career: so you can free up those two centre-forward slots for another couple of high scorers.

Wayne Rooney is one of three players to have netted 200+ goals in the Premier League, so he's an obvious pick here. And he has a couple of famous partners-in-crime you can try and nab a Chemistry badge with.

LM: Thierry Henry (175)

He netted a few, didn't he? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Admittedly, most of his goals came up front – but famously, Thierry Henry arrived in England as a left-winger before Arsene Wenger converted him into the most fearsome centre-forward that Arsenal had ever fielded.

The Frenchman officially netted 175 in two spells, with most of them coming off that left-hand side: so we don't feel too guilty in fielding him as a left-winger, especially as he played that role so often in his career.

ST: Alan Shearer (260)

Imagine not picking him (Image credit: Getty Images)

Obviously.

ST: Harry Kane (213)

He scored quite a few for Spurs (Image credit: Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Again, kind of obvious.

And who knows – as one of few players in this team still active, perhaps the England all-time scorer will return and bump up this XI's 442GOALS tally one day.

FINAL SCORE: 1,506 (or more if you find that mystery keeper…)