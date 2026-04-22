Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior in 'conversations' with BlueCo, as pressure mounts on Blues boss

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Chelsea fell to a fifth consecutive Premier League defeat on Tuesday

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior is already feeling the heat
Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior is facing increased scrutiny (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea’s dismal run of form continued last night with a 3-0 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion.

A fifth straight Premier League loss left the Blues seventh and looking at the possibility of missing out on European football altogether.