Manchester United face major obstacle in their pursuit of Eddie Howe: report

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick's future at Old Trafford remains up in the air in the wake of the Red Devils' loss to Bournemouth, but the question of who might replace him appears to be close to a resolution.

Man United are understood to have a liking for Aston Villa boss Unai Emery and Brighton & Hove Albion's Fabian Hurzeler, but both are considered beyond their reach. Consequently, the club's discussions have reportedly crystallised around former Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe and ex-Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann.

Howe is believed to be the preferred option of under-fire technical director Jason Wilcox. Having resigned from the Newcastle job in the summer, he's seen as both an achievable target and an appropriately steady hand.

Manchester United might have to dig deep to secure Eddie Howe as their new manager

Eddie Howe (Image credit: Getty Images)

Howe isn't currently in a job but appointing him won't come cheap for Man United, who are understood to face a hefty compensation bill should they elect to bring in the former Bournemouth gaffer.

"The Magpies did not want Howe to leave back in July when he informed the board of his decision to go but accepted he wanted to quit after five years in charge," reports Chronicle Live, which claims that Newcastle would be due 'significant' compensation because of the years left on Howe's contract when he left the club.

"Howe was on around £6m a year at Newcastle and serving a multi-year deal that was extended in summer 2024.

"It is a payout that could lead to millions coming the way of Newcastle given [they] agreed to allow staff members such as Jason Tindall, Stephen Purches and Simon Weatherstone to leave with him, amid rumours of them going back into management with Howe."

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Howe performed well under the weight of expectation at St James' Park, steering the Magpies back into the Champions League and delivering the Carabao Cup, their first major trophy for 70 years.

His Newcastle team was built on capable players working hard and getting on the front foot, characteristics Wilcox and Man United would surely love to see as they attempt to rescue the 2026/27 season at Old Trafford.

Carrick took the Red Devils into the Champions League as interim head coach last season and was appointed on a permanent basis on the back of the team's positive form in the second half of the season.

Michael Carrick (Image credit: Getty Images)

The new season isn't going to plan. Carrick's team have won twice in 12 matches in all competitions, beating Sabah in the Champions League and Ipswich Town in the Premier League but succumbing to a succession of miserable results.

Captain Bruno Fernandes was left on the bench for Sunday's loss against Bournemouth after publicly criticising Carrick's tactics in the wake of a humbling at the hands of Como in midweek.

Defender Lisandro Martinez has also broken ranks to air his grievances in recent weeks. While many Man United fans and former players have been quick to condemn the players for speaking out in such a manner, Carrick's days appear to be numbered.