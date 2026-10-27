Quiz! Can you name the winner of the Ballon d'Or in every World Cup year?

If winning the World Cup is the pinnacle of football as a team sport, picking up the Ballon d'Or is the ultimate individual accolade. Doing both in the same year is the kind of thing dreams are made of - even for the best in the world, it doesn't always work like that.

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There were a handful of World Cups before the Ballon d'Or era. The first time they both happened was in 1958, when a teenage Pele starred in Brazil's triumph. But watch out! The Ballon d'Or hasn't always been a global award.

In this quiz, we want you to name the Ballon d'Or winner in every World Cup year. There are 18 players to name and we're giving you a tough time limit of just 4 minutes.

FourFourTwo has lots more football quizzes, all courtesy of Kwizly. First up, we want you to name every team competing in the league phase of the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League this season and every team playing in Australia's A-League Men in 2026-27.

We also have a Big Quiz of English Football Grounds. It'll test your knowledge of the stadiums, stands and streets that make up the architectural fabric of the national game. You'll probably need to have been to a few of them to hit the high notes.

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If your expertise is based more in what happens inside those stadiums, try this one on for size. Can you name every player ever to have received three red cards in a single Premier League season?

FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 76 features clues on journeymen, Wembley and absolute screamers. Don't forget to subscribe to our newsletter for your daily afternoon briefing of football trivia and analysis, and don't forget to join The Club: our free membership portal where you can secret hints and get on the leaderboard.