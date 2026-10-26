Manchester United target Eddie Howe already has a £70 million first transfer in mind: report

The transfer market doesn't stand still for anyone, and even Manchester United are aiming to keep their plans on track while a decision on their managerial situation remains untaken.

Man United are still firmly in the blast radius after an explosively miserable Sunday afternoon at Old Trafford. The Red Devils' 3-0 loss to Bournemouth in the Premier League has left Michael Carrick on shaky ground as the club's head coach.

Should Carrick be dismissed, United technical director Jason Wilcox is reportedly prioritising former Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe over Julian Nagelsmann as his preferred realistic successor.

Man United could revisit a familiar transfer target if Eddie Howe gets the gig

Lewis Hall (Image credit: Getty Images)

If Howe does end up with the job, he's unlikely to disagree with United's apparent top transfer target. Having looked to strengthen in midfield instead at the expense of defensive additions in the summer, Man United are reportedly ready to turn their focus back to one of Howe's former players.

Magpies full-back Lewis Hall was the man the Red Devils wanted in the summer. According to Football Insider reporter Pete O'Rourke, their interest in the England international is as strong as ever.

"Hall remains a leading target for Man United and they could make a fresh move next summer," reports O'Rourke, who has revealed that the club can expect to pay at least £70 million if they're able to sign him next summer.

Former Man United full-back Gary Neville believes that the decision to spend on three midfielders rather than two was a mistake in the summer transfer window, and also suggested that his old club need to spend big money to rectify what he calls the 'absolute negligence' of leaving the team with Lenny Yoro at right-back and Diogo Dalot at left-back.

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Hall is an obvious target for a club with financial clout and a major gap at left-back. Luke Shaw has been available more consistently in the last 18 months than the two previous seasons, but the Red Devils need a long-term replacement and have evidently identified Hall as their candidate of choice.

"He has since penned a new deal at St James' Park to extend his stay until 2031, but that has done little to deter the long-term interest in eventually luring him to Old Trafford," adds O'Rourke.

"His new contract has put Newcastle firmly in control of his future, and any deal will have to be on their terms, while he remains a crucial part of Matthias Jaissle's plans."

Jason Wilcox (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hall has missed some football with an injury of his own but has been following a positive trajectory since leaving Chelsea for Newcastle, initially on loan, in 2023. The young full-back has made 80 Premier League appearances for the Magpies in the last four seasons.

A regular at under-age international levels, Hall was among the young players handed England debuts during Lee Carsley's Nations League campaign in 2024, and has made five senior appearances under Thomas Tuchel this year.

Howe can take a huge amount of credit for his former player's development into a Premier League fixture and senior international, and a reunion would be the stuff of dreams for Man United. Newcastle can be expected to resist their interest with a vengeance.