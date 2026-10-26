Does Michael Carrick have a break clause?

Manchester United are less than three months into a new Premier League season but have already reached the point at which the details of head coach Michael Carrick's contract are under the microscope.

Carrick was appointed on a permanent basis in May after a successful second interim spell that saw him lead Man United to third place in the Premier League and back into the Champions League, bringing a positive conclusion to a season that was just 40 matches long.

But the former United midfielder's tenure has quickly turned sour. His team have won just twice in their first 12 matches of the season in all competitions, and while the Old Trafford faithful were keen to turn the blame on the players and upper management after Sunday's loss to Bournemouth, the buck is bound to stop with Carrick sooner rather than later.

Michael Carrick's job is under threat after Man United's dismal start

Michael Carrick (Image credit: Getty Images)

United's supporters were vocal in the support for Carrick, and notably less so for the outspoken duo Bruno Fernandes and Lisandro Martinez. Other players felt the fury from the fans, whose spiciest ire was reserved, as ever, for United's hierarchy.

Yet the likes of technical director Jason Wilcox and part-owner Jim Ratcliffe will remain in their posts longer than the head coach they appointed, with United threatening to continue a cycle of failure when they do activate their latest change in the dugout.

According to talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook, who claims that the sack is indeed waiting in the head coach's immediate future, United were at least prepared for Carrick's two-year deal to go south more quickly than expected.

"Carrick only signed a two-year contract with United in the summer after piloting them to Champions League qualification but that deal is believed to include a break clause," reports Crook.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Red Devils could be in for a turbulent few weeks, but futureproofing Carrick's deal against their habitually poor decisions, if indeed they did, is a rare example of solid judgement.

"United had already begun assessing potential replacements following Wednesday's 4-1 Champions League humbling at Como. These include former Germany and Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann and ex-Newcastle boss Eddie Howe," adds Crook.

"Nagelsmann's case is being pushed by United head of recruitment Christopher Vivell while technical director Jason Wilcox favours a manager with Premier League experience like Howe."

Michael Carrick (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wilcox's admiration for Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is bound to be fruitless on this occasion, while Crook also credits the former Blackburn Rovers winger with a liking for Brighton & Hove Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler.

Carrick's position has been under intense scrutiny since the Como match, after which United captain Fernandes openly questioned his tactics just a few days after Martinez had made some pointed comments criticising Wilcox.

Pundit Gary Neville joined the ranks of ex-players condemning Fernandes and Martinez for airing United's dirty dressing room laundry in public, though he didn't hold back in his own thoughts on the club's recruitment failings.