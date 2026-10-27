Aston Villa have already begun talks to replace Alejandro Garnacho: report

Aston Villa are reportedly in the market for another winger, casting further doubt on Alejandro Garnacho's future at the West Midlands club.

Garnacho joined Villa on loan from Chelsea with a conditional obligation to buy but has struggled for playing time in a team well stocked in his position.

Manager Unai Emery has commented that the Argentinian winger is progressing well with regards to the tactical demands he places on his players, but the weight of a reported £42 million price tag is significant in light of his lack of immediate impact.

Villa 'sent a delegation' to watch transfer target in Turkey

Oguz Aydin (Image credit: Getty Images)

Emery is happy to bide his time with players he feels are short of what he needs but are moving in the right direction behind the scenes, and his vision for Garnacho is very different than last season's Harvey Elliott debacle.

Yet the 22-year-old faces a tough climb up a competitive pecking order, with Villa having quickly rectified a position that was occasionally a problem for them in 2025/26.

Emery plays with three men behind striker Nicolas Jackson and now has an embarrassment of riches in those positions. John McGinn and Emi Buendia were regulars along with former teammate Morgan Rogers last season, and Johan Manzambi is the long-term plan for the central spot.

But Villa now also have Ibrahim Mbaye, signed from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, and in-form Alysson competing for those wide spots. George Hemmings has been moved from central midfield and has played in all three positions this season.

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Garnacho faces a battle and it could get even tougher in January, according to reports in Turkey.

"Aston Villa have sent a delegation to Turkey to take a closer look at Oguz Aydin, after contacting Fenerbahce and his agent," reports Sport Witness, which claims that Villa representatives have met with Fenerbahce officials to discuss a potential move.

"Having held talks with the Istanbul club for Aydin, the Premier League side may make an offer for him in January. There’s no mention of the fee they may propose or Fenerbahce’s stance."

Unai Emery (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's opinion, it's extremely unlikely that Villa will look to sign another winger or attacking wide player during the January transfer window.

Garnacho, at 22, is the oldest of the players competing for places with McGinn and Buendia. Blocking Alysson, Hemmings and Mbaye will not be part of the club's strategy.

Villa's 'delegation' watched Monday night's Istanbul derby between Aydin's Fenerbahce and Galatasaray, which Fenerbahce lost 2-1 thanks to two goals from Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen.

Emery's team will play Galatasaray in the league phase of the Champions League, in the same stadium, in less than a month.