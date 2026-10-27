Bruno Fernandes' Atletico Madrid January move 'accelerating', after Manchester United fallout: report

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is edging closer to a move to Atletico Madrid.

The reigning PFA Player of the Year found himself on the bench at Old Trafford this Sunday for criticising Manchester United manager Michael Carrick after last week's defeat to Como in the Champions League, claiming the tactical decisions that lost the Red Devils the game were “on the manager and staff to see”.

With United losing 3-0 to Bournemouth at the weekend and Carrick opting not to bring his skipper on in the second half, the home crowd cheered the manager's name before booing the players – suggesting a relationship with the beloved Bruno had taken a hit.

Manchester United looking like selling Bruno Fernandes to Atletico Madrid in January

Atletico Madrid want Bruno Fernandes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fernandes has come under significant criticism in recent days, with United legends vocal in their disapproval of how things have unfolded at the club this season.

After United crashed to a sixth defeat in all competitions on Sunday, Gary Neville stated that the Portuguese had “conned” Michael Carrick, following Roy Keane tearing into “the mindset of a Manchester United player” last week.

Spanish outlet Fichajes reports that the 32-year-old is “considering leaving”, and has been for some time, with Atletico Madrid monitoring the situation and “accelerating” a move this January.

Although Pablo Barrios is having a good season, Los Colchoneros have lacked a little creativity in advanced areas of the pitch since the departure of Antoine Griezmann to Major League Soccer, with Fernandes one of the most expressive players in Europe on his day.

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The biggest obstacle remains negotiating with United over signing their captain and talisman at a time when fan opinion of the ownership and directors is at a record low.

Despite the plummeting public opinion of the Red Devils captain, selling a player midseason who contributed 20 assists last term, while the club are struggling this season, would be a monumentally unpopular decision.

Though Carrick has a contract at Old Trafford that runs until 2028, it is increasingly unlikely that the former midfielder is relieved of his services sooner rather than later, with a replacement boss beginning with a fresh slate and a better relationship with Fernandes.

Carrick is close to the end at Old Trafford (Image credit: Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

The 32-year-old is out of contract at the end of the 2026/27 season, but the 20-time English champions have the option to extend his deal for another year, should they wish to exercise it.

In 338 fixtures for United, Fernandes has contributed 111 goals and 109 assists.

Fernandes is worth €35 million, according to Transfermarkt. United take on Chelsea this weekend when Premier League action continues.