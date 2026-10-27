Manchester United make their Michael Carrick decision as major update issued: report

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick will have more time to rectify his team's miserable early-season form, according to reports.

Carrick has appeared to be on the brink of getting the sack after a shocking week for Man United, who lost back-to-back matches against Como and Bournemouth amid public dissent from senior players.

Lisandro Martinez and captain Bruno Fernandes have both spoken out this month. Martinez primarily targeted technical director Jason Wilcox and United's recruitment, but Fernandes went straight for the throat by criticising Carrick's tactics in the Champions League last week.

Michael Carrick gets a stay of execution at Manchester United

Michael Carrick (Image credit: Getty Images)

Neither Martinez nor Fernandez started the loss against Bournemouth and the captain ended the afternoon as an unused substitute at Old Trafford, where the United supporters appeared to be in agreement with the former professionals whose ire was reserved for the players breaking ranks more than the struggling boss.

Persistent speculation about the Red Devils nearing a decision between ex-Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann and former Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has proved unfounded for the time being. Carrick, for now, is to remain in charge.

"Michael Carrick will be given more time to turn Manchester United’s fortunes around after a meeting of the club’s hierarchy on Monday," reports The Athletic.

"Following talks on Monday between the club’s senior leadership figures, including co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, CEO Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox, the decision has been made to give Carrick and the players more time.

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"Despite the [Bournemouth] result, Carrick’s name was sung by the home crowd at full time as he walked a lap around the pitch applauding them. The fans then turned to boo the players once he had walked down the tunnel."

The United hierarchy's decision is a surprise in the short-term but represents a stay of execution for a head coach who has been given the opportunity to improve results but has been unable to deliver them in the early part of the 2026/27.

Carrick was appointed as the club's head coach after a successful period as interim head coach in the second half of last season. The former United midfielder's players appeared more relaxed and assured after the sacking of Ruben Amorim, and battled their way to a third-placed finish in the Premier League and a Champions League return.

Jim Ratcliffe (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rewarding Carrick's immediate results hasn't worked in United's favour up to this point. They have played 12 times in all competitions, winning just once each in the Premier League and Champions League.

The Red Devils have dropped back into the bottom five of the league table – a status to which they've become far too accustomed in the last few years – and face an uphill battle to finish in the top eight in the league phase of the Champions League.

If Carrick can breathe a sigh of relief this week, the fixtures from which he must achieve those improved results are a daunting prospect. United's remaining October and November fixtures pit them against Chelsea, Roma, Aston Villa, Liverpool, Sporting CP and Brentford.