Newcastle United report: Eddie Howe sack decision made, as PIF agree on the 'man to lead the project'

Newcastle United have made a decision on the future of Eddie Howe with the Magpies just two points above the Premier League drop zone.

Newcastle's poor away record in the league continued in west London as they lost to Brentford, despite leading 1-0 at half-time.

They have failed to win on the road this season, drawing three and losing three on their travels so far, and with an extra two losses at home, Howe's credentials are being tested to the limit.

Newcastle United make Eddie Howe sack decision

Eddie Howe looks disappointed after Newcastle's latest defeat on the road (Image credit: Getty Images)

Newcastle's summer was dominated by Alexander Isak, with the striker eventually leaving to join Liverpool on deadline day.

Whilst new striker Nick Woltemade has made a relatively seamless transition, the Magpies are still trying to recapture the form that saw them end their trophy drought and finish in the Champions League spaces last season.

However, Howe's position is not yet under threat according to local news outlet Chronicle Live.

Their report states that Howe's position as head coach 'is not even being discussed with all roads to glory still open this season.' Public Investment Fund (PIF), Newcastle's owners, have always held the belief that Howe is the right man to lead the project and the newly appointed board are expected to continue to back the 47-year-old.

Some Newcastle fans may be feeling a sense of deja vu, with a sobering 4-2 defeat away at Brentford last season, which left them 12th in the table, having a similar post-match vibe to it.

Howe then managed to turn it around, and lead them on a nine match unbeaten run. This included the first-leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final, where they beat Arsenal and made it Wembley, eventually lifting the trophy and breaking their 70-year trophy drought.

Online backlash to the defeat yesterday didn't match that from those in the stadium with a rendition of 'Eddie Howe's black and white army' following Brentford's third goal which effectively sealed the game.

Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton during their defeat away to Brentford (Image credit: Getty Images)

Howe defiantly told journalists at the G-Tech Stadium following the loss: "We know it’s not good enough and I take full responsibility for that and if we want to get that right it starts now. That’s all that I can do at this moment."

It's stark contrast to their European form which seems them in top eight of the Champions League table, on course for automatic qualification to the last-16. In FourFourTwo's view, this along with with Howe's recent history, means he has enough credit in the bank to try and get out of the rut.

Newcastle are next in Premier League action following the international break when they will face Manchester City at St. James' Park.