Tottenham Hotspur players stunned by what Roberto De Zerbi has already done at training ground

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Tottenham’s players are already impressed with new boss Roberto De Zerbi

Brighton and Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi.
Roberto De Zerbi has impressed in his first week or so at Tottenham (Image credit: Getty Images)

Roberto De Zerbi has had his feet under the table at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium a little over a week, but already he is impressing.

The Italian was appointed following the disastrous interim appointment of Igor Tudor just over a month before, which saw him lose five of his seven games in charge.

Tottenham players report positive feelings around De Zerbi’s training

Roberto De Zerbi has just seven games to save Tottenham&#039;s season

De Zerbi's first game in charge will be against Sunderland (Image credit: Getty Images)
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