Tottenham Hotspur players stunned by what Roberto De Zerbi has already done at training ground

Roberto De Zerbi has impressed in his first week or so at Tottenham

Roberto De Zerbi has had his feet under the table at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium a little over a week, but already he is impressing.

The Italian was appointed following the disastrous interim appointment of Igor Tudor just over a month before, which saw him lose five of his seven games in charge.

With Spurs sat just one point above the relegation zone heading into the return of Premier League football, they need De Zerbi to have a quick impact.

Tottenham players report positive feelings around De Zerbi’s training