Neal Maupay has ‘big hopes’ for Tottenham Hotspur as striker reveals Premier League ambition

Twenty-nine year-old Neal Maupay worked under Roberto De Zerbi at Marseille and believes Spurs fans can be optimistic of a much better campaign in the Italian’s first full season in charge.

He told FourFourTwo: “I've got to say I've got big hopes for him and Tottenham next season. I've played for him for a season and a half, and I believe he will be a top manager in the world in a few years’ time. I'm convinced of that.

The interview with Neal was arranged by YRDS.

Neal Maupay is a fan of Spurs coach Roberto De Zerbi

Roberto De Zerbi celebrates keeping Tottenham in the Premier League after a win over Everton (Image credit: Getty Images)

“The hardest part for me was to keep Tottenham in the Premier League. Now he has the time to build the squad he wants, and get the injured players back. Having a full preseason of work will be hugely important too, because he’s very detailed and it takes time to implement his ideas.

“He's very detailed, and at Marseille it took us three or four months to start to be on the same page. Then all of a sudden, everything became easier for us as players.