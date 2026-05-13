Everything Florentino Perez said and DID in crazy Real Madrid press conference

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Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has been heavily criticised for his conduct in a recent press conference

Florentino Perez, President of Real Madrid, speaks during a press conference announcing that he will call elections for the presidency of Real Madrid at Ciudad Real Madrid on May 12, 2026, in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Alberto Gardin/NurPhoto)
Florentino Perez was not happy with the reporting on Real Madrid this season (Image credit: Getty Images)