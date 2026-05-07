Real Madrid star HOSPITALISED after training ground bust-up with teammate: report

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Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde has reportedly been hospitalised following a training ground altercation with one of his teammates

MADRID, SPAIN - APRIL 28: Federico Valverde of Real Madrid during training at Ciudad Real Madrid on April 28, 2026 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Pedro Castillo/Real Madrid via Getty Images)
Fede Valverde in training (Image credit: Getty Images)