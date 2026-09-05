“For a day or two I really disliked him” Kevin Keegan on the ‘Love it’ interview and his relationship with Sir Alex Ferguson
Keegan’s title run-in rant remains one of the most iconic off-the-pitch moments in Premier League history
The 1995/96 Premier League title race remains one of the most iconic in English football history, one where on-pitch drama was met with psychological warfare off it.
At the heart of the battle were two titans of the game, as Kevin Keegan took his thrilling Newcastle United side up against Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United team, who had were looking to reclaim the title following Blackburn Rovers’ 1995 success.
Perhaps the defining moment of that title race was the ‘I would love it’ rant, delivered by Keegan, a moment that perfectly captured the Magpies chief’s passion and the pressure he was under.
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Keegan on his relationship with Ferguson
The immediate aftermath of that interview and the title race, which saw Manchester United complete a turnaround after being 12 points behind Newcastle in January, had left a palpable tension between the pair,
“For a day or two I really disliked him,” Keegan recalled to FourFourTwo in 2007, more than a decade after the height of the pair’s rivalry.
Time would prove to be a healer for Keegan, who admitted that their fierce rivalry was softened by mutual respect and shared experiences.
“I wouldn’t say we’re close now, but we have talked a lot,” Keegan explained. "I’ve sold players to him, he’s sold players to me, I’ve done charity things for him, he’s done them for me.”
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Keegan also showed some of that trademark wit which was remembered in the countless tributes paid to him following his passing last July.
“But if you’re asking me, do I love him… [Laughs] I totally respect him. He’s managed a huge club for 20 years.”
Keegan would also point to his personal record against Ferguson with pride.
“I’ve got a terrific record against Alex Ferguson compared with most people, too,” he continued. “It probably isn’t level, but I’ve managed teams that have beaten his 5-0, 4-1, 3-1. Two Manchester derbies.
“So I’d say I’ve come out relatively well against him.”
For more than a decade, Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor. Mewis has had stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others and worked at FourFourTwo throughout Euro 2024, reporting on the tournament. In addition to his journalist work, Mewis is also the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team. Now working as a digital marketing coordinator at Harrogate Town, too, Mewis counts some of his best career moments as being in the iconic Spygate press conference under Marcelo Bielsa and seeing his beloved Leeds lift the Championship trophy during lockdown.
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