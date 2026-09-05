Can I watch Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham on TV? Streaming info for 3pm Premier League clash today

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham today as both teams look to record a first win of the new Premier League season, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham: key information Date: Saturday 05 September 2026

Saturday 05 September 2026 Kick-off time: 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET / 12:00am AEST (Sun)

3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET / 12:00am AEST (Sun) Venue: The City Ground, Nottingham

The City Ground, Nottingham TV & Streaming: Peacock (US) / Stan Sport (AUS)

Peacock (US) / Stan Sport (AUS) Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off with NordVPN

Tottenham have spent £334 million this summer under new boss Roberto De Zerbi and yet have no points so far to show for it.

Nottingham Forest haven't spent as much, but still find themselves in a similar boat, with just one point on the board.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham in the UK?

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham is not being televised in the UK. The game is being played on Saturday at 3pm, a time when football matches cannot legally be broadcast in the UK. This is known as the '3pm blackout'.

Those outside the UK are more fortunate, with almost every other country broadcasting Bournemouth vs Everton. If you're visiting the UK, you can use NordVPN to access your usual coverage.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham from anywhere

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📺 Stream Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham in the US

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham will be shown live in the United States on Peacock and NBCSN.

NBCSN is available via a cord-cutting service such as YouTube TV.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham on Peacock Peacock is NBC's streaming platform, where you can watch the Premier League games that are on NBCSN and some that are online exclusives for Peacock. Peacock plans start at $12.99/month following a recent price hike.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham through Stan Sport.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham on Stan Sport Stan Sport show every Premier League game, including Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham. Prices start at AU$29.99/month, which includes access to all EPL and UCL games across the season.

Tickets

Get VIP Nottingham Forest tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Nottingham Forest's Seat Unique Club provides an elevated VIP experience with an exclusive entrance and premium padded balcony seating. The package features a Champagne reception, a pre-match buffet, and a complimentary bar (beer, wine, soft drinks). Guests also enjoy a match programme, half-time tea/coffee, and a full-time cheeseboard (yes, really!) in a welcoming, family-friendly environment.

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham: Preview

Oliver Glasner will be somewhat pleased after his side showed spirit in their 1-1 draw with Liverpool in last weekend's early kick-off.

The Tricky Trees are still learning under the Austrian, with Morgan Gibbs-White remaining a key cog in his 3-4-2-1 system.

There was a first goal in nearly a year for Dan Ndoye at Anfield, with Gibbs-White also on the scoresheet from the penalty spot.

Daniel Muñoz has joined from Crystal Palace and it remains to be seen whether he goes straight in against Spurs on Saturday afternoon.

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Spurs added two more new faces on deadline day as Chelsea duo Mykhailo Mudryk and Tosin Adarabioyo both switched allegiances.

Tottenham's new-look side is still adapting to the demands of De Zerbi, with Richarlison the latest player to hit out at the Italian.

It was no wonder Omar Marmoush started in attack against Newcastle, with Dominic Solanke coming off the bench to feature late on.

Conor Gallagher sat out as Sandro Tonali, Matheus Fernandes and Rodrigo Bentancur all played in midfield, as Spurs try and piece their new-look team together.

See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season

FourFourTwo's prediction

Nottingham Forest 1-3 Spurs

Tottenham's team is far too talented to not get going soon enough and we are predicitng a steady away win at the City Ground.