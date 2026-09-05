How to watch Brentford vs Sunderland: Live streams and TV channels as Bees aim to continue unbeaten start in Premier League 2026/27

Watch Brentford vs Sunderland as the Bees aim to continue their unbeaten start to the Premier League season, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Brentford vs Sunderland: key information Kick-off time: 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET / 12:00am AEST (Sun)

3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET / 12:00am AEST (Sun) TV & Streaming: Peacock (US) / Stan Sport (AUS)

Peacock (US) / Stan Sport (AUS) Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off with NordVPN

Keith Andrews' men have claimed four points from their first two league games and will aim to replicate the performance that saw them beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 in West London on the opening weekend.

Sunderland got off the mark for the campaign with a 1-0 win over Fulham at the Stadium of Light last Sunday.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Brentford vs Sunderland online and from anywhere in the world as the Premier League 2026/27 season continues.

Is Brentford vs Sunderland on TV in the UK?

Brentford vs Sunderland is not being televised in the UK. The game is being played on Saturday at 3pm, a time when football matches cannot legally be broadcast in the UK. This is known as the '3pm blackout'.

You can access the game in multiple countries including the likes of the US and Australia where you will find great deals for watching Premier League and Champions League football.

If you're visiting the UK, you can use NordVPN to access your usual coverage.

Watch Brentford vs Sunderland from anywhere

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How to watch Brentford vs Sunderland in the US

Viewers in the US can watch Brentford vs Sunderland on Peacock. Kick-off is at 10:00am ET.

Watch Brentford vs Sunderland on Peacock Peacock plans start from $12.99 a month, which nets you roughly half of all Premier League games each week during the 2026/27 season, including Brentford vs Sunderland. There are savings for annual plans, which start from $129.99 a year.

How to watch Brentford vs Sunderland in Australia

Brentford vs Sunderland is live on Stan Sport in Australia. Kick-off is at 12:00am AEST (midnight) on Sunday morning.

Watch Brentford vs Sunderland on Stan Sport Stan Sport is getting cheaper for 2026/27, thanks to the newly introduced Basic with Ads plan, bringing the monthly cost down from AU$32 to AU$29.99. For comparison, that is roughly £15.50/month for every Premier League and Champions League game.

Tickets

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Brentford vs Sunderland: Preview

Stability appears to be paying off at Brentford after a quiet transfer window, with the Bees claiming four points from their first two Premier League games and thrashing Birmingham City 6-1 in the Carabao Cup to start the season.

Kevin Schade became the ninth player to score for the club already this term with his delicious flick in last Sunday's 1-1 draw at Leeds United. It saw the forward shortlisted for the Premier League Goal of the Month award along with team-mate Keane Lewis-Potter, who was on target in the 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

He is one of several in-form players at manager Keith Andrews' disposal, with club-record signing Mamadou Sangare nominated for the league's Player of the Month prize after an excellent start to life in West London.

Brentford breezed past Sunderland 3-0 in this fixture last term and they will be confident of claiming another three points here.

SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures

The Black Cats would have been relieved to get off the mark for the campaign against Fulham last Sunday, when Wilson Isidor scored the only goal of the game 15 minutes from time.

Since then, however, they have suffered a setback in the form of an injury to midfielder Habib Diarra, who is set to miss up to two months after sustaining a hamstring issue against the Cottagers.

It is a blow for manager Regis Le Bris, who will need a deep squad to fight on four fronts this season, but the Sunderland boss was able to sign Lyon forward Malick Fofana, defender Kevin Danso from Tottenham Hotspur and highly-rated Ecuador teenager Juan Riquelme Angulo Caicedo late in the window.

Those signings will boost the Black Cats ahead of their trip to the capital, where a result is extra important with games against Arsenal and Manchester City next up.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Brentford 3-1 Sunderland

The Bees are playing with confidence and scoring plenty of goals. Expect that to continue here.