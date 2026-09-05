How to watch Brighton vs Leeds United: Live streams, TV channels and kick-off time for Premier League 2026/27 clash

Watch Brighton vs Leeds United as Daniel Farke's side aim to extend their unbeaten start to the Premier League season on the south coast, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Brighton vs Leeds United: key information Kick-off time: 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET / 12:00am AEST (Sun)

3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET / 12:00am AEST (Sun) TV & Streaming: Peacock (US) / Stan Sport (AUS)

Peacock (US) / Stan Sport (AUS) Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off with NordVPN

Seagulls fans certainly got their money's worth in their first two league games, as a 4-0 home hammering of Aston Villa was followed by a 4-3 defeat at Chelsea.

Leeds' results have been a little more orthodox but no less impressive, drawing 1-1 at home to Brentford last Sunday after winning 1-0 at Nottingham Forest on the opening weekend.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Brighton vs Leeds United online and from anywhere in the world in the Premier League 2026/27 season.

Is Brighton vs Leeds United on TV in the UK?

Brighton vs Leeds United is not being televised in the UK. The game kicks-off on Saturday at 3pm, a time when football matches cannot legally be broadcast in the UK. This is known as the '3pm blackout'.

You can access the game in multiple countries including the likes of the US and Australia where you will find great deals for watching EPL football.

If you're visiting the UK, you can use NordVPN to access your usual coverage.

Watch Brighton vs Leeds United from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss Brighton vs Leeds United.

The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

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How to watch Brighton vs Leeds United in the US

Viewers in the US can watch Brighton vs Leeds United on Peacock. Kick-off is at 10:00am ET.

Peacock is NBC's streaming platform, which not only hosts a live stream of the NBC games but also exclusively shows a number of other Premier League matches each week.

Not in the US right now? Use NordVPN to watch Brighton vs Leeds United on Peacock.

Watch Brighton vs Leeds United on Peacock Peacock plans start from $12.99 a month, which nets you roughly half of all Premier League games each week during the 2026/27 season, including Brighton vs Leeds United. There are savings for annual plans, which start from $129.99 a year.

How to watch Brighton vs Leeds United in Australia

Brighton vs Leeds United is live on Stan Sport in Australia. Kick-off is at 12:00am AEST (midnight) on Sunday morning.

Travelling outside Australia? NordVPN is your ticket to watch Brighton vs Leeds United on Stan Sport.

Watch Brighton vs Leeds United on Stan Sport Stan Sport is getting cheaper for 2026/27, thanks to the newly introduced Basic with Ads plan, bringing the monthly cost down from AU$32 to AU$29.99. For comparison, that is roughly £15.50/month for every Premier League and Champions League game.

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Brighton vs Leeds United: Preview

Brighton fans heading to the Amex Stadium on Saturday afternoon will expect to see goals, after their first two Premier League fixtures produced 11 combined.

Seagulls supporters would also be advised to be in their seats in time for kick-off, with much of the action coming in the first half. Against Aston Villa, Albion scored all four goals of their 4-0 win inside the first 31 minutes, while in the 4-3 defeat at Chelsea last Sunday, they were 3-0 down after 32.

Manager Fabian Hurzeler looks set to hand summer signing Costinha his first start at right back after impressing off the bench, while fellow new recruit Chema Andres could also be part of the squad.

Former Leeds United forward Georginio Rutter and Yasin Ayari may also be available, but deadline-day signing Femi Azeez misses out through injury.

SEE ALSO Football fixture calendar for the 2026/27 season

The Whites were also busy on deadline day, with forward Jean-Matteo Bahoya joining on loan from Eintracht Frankfurt and defender Melvin Bard loaned from Nice.

It remains to be seen if they feature against Brighton, but one player who definitely won't be available is key defender Joe Rodon, who could be out for up to 10 weeks with a serious hamstring injury.

Otherwise, it has been a positive first fortnight of the season at Elland Road, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin scoring a late equaliser at home to Brentford last Sunday to preserve Leeds' unbeaten start.

This trip to Brighton is arguably their biggest test so far - if they return to Yorkshire with three points, Whites fans really will be looking up.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Brighton 2-2 Leeds United

It is hard to predict which way this one will go, but there are normally goals when the Seagulls are involved.