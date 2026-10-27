“Having Maya Le Tissier as a stepsister is inspirational – she’s worked from a young age and I’ve been on that same sort of journey” Bournemouth and England midfielder Alex Scott credits step sister as inspiration

Maya Le Tissier and her stepbrother Alex Scott have

England international Alex Scott is proud to have followed in the footsteps of his step-sister after making his international bow in September.

The Bournemouth midfielder grew up alongside Le Tissier on Guernsey, with the latter earning her first Lionesses cap in 2022 and playing her part in the Euros-winning side of 2025.

Scott has meanwhile made the step up from regular Premier League football to making his England debut in September.

Scott told FourFourTwo: "She’s my stepsister, my dad’s with her mum, so we grew up playing football together.

"She’d travel over at the same time as me when I was at Southampton and she was always an unbelievable player.

Alex Scott made his England debut in the last international break (Image credit: Getty Images)

"We knew she was going to go on to do what she’s doing now and I’m super proud of her.

"We keep in touch all the time – it’s nice to have someone close to you who’s in the same boots.

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"I’ve seen how hard Maya has worked from a young age to get where she is now and I’ve been on that same sort of journey.

"She’s made it – playing for the Lionesses, captaining Manchester United.

Maya Le Tissier is Man United captain (Image credit: Getty Images)

"They’re big footsteps to follow in.

"But she’s an inspiration because I can see the work she’s put in, and it’s paying off."

Scott was speaking at PUMA’s store on Oxford Street in London, the brand’s first European flagship store.