“Having Maya Le Tissier as a stepsister is inspirational – she’s worked from a young age and I’ve been on that same sort of journey” Bournemouth and England midfielder Alex Scott credits step sister as inspiration

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Having two England stars in the same family at the same time doesn't happen too often

Maya Le Tissier in action for England
Maya Le Tissier and her stepbrother Alex Scott have (Image credit: Getty Images)
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England international Alex Scott is proud to have followed in the footsteps of his step-sister after making his international bow in September.

The Bournemouth midfielder grew up alongside Le Tissier on Guernsey, with the latter earning her first Lionesses cap in 2022 and playing her part in the Euros-winning side of 2025.

Scott has meanwhile made the step up from regular Premier League football to making his England debut in September.

Scott told FourFourTwo: "She’s my stepsister, my dad’s with her mum, so we grew up playing football together.

"She’d travel over at the same time as me when I was at Southampton and she was always an unbelievable player.

Alex Scott has thrived at Bournemouth

Alex Scott made his England debut in the last international break (Image credit: Getty Images)

"We knew she was going to go on to do what she’s doing now and I’m super proud of her.

"We keep in touch all the time – it’s nice to have someone close to you who’s in the same boots.

"I’ve seen how hard Maya has worked from a young age to get where she is now and I’ve been on that same sort of journey.

"She’s made it – playing for the Lionesses, captaining Manchester United.

Maya Le Tissier wearing the skipper&#039;s armband for Manchester United

Maya Le Tissier is Man United captain (Image credit: Getty Images)

"They’re big footsteps to follow in.

"But she’s an inspiration because I can see the work she’s put in, and it’s paying off."

Scott was speaking at PUMA’s store on Oxford Street in London, the brand’s first European flagship store.

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.

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