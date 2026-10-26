How to watch Ballon d'Or 2026 for FREE: Live streams, TV channels, nominees, predictions and schedule as world's greatest footballer crowned

Watch the Ballon d'Or 2026 ceremony for free as Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal lead the 30-strong list of contenders for the most prestigious individual prize in world football. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Ballon d'Or 2026: key information Date: Monday, 26 October

Monday, 26 October Ceremony start time: 8:00pm GMT / 4:00pm ET / 7:00am AEDT (Tue)

8:00pm GMT / 4:00pm ET / 7:00am AEDT (Tue) Watch for FREE: DAZN (worldwide, excluding selected countries)

(worldwide, excluding selected countries) Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off with NordVPN

England captain Kane, France skipper Mbappe and Spain wonderkid Yamal are the clear favourites after each enjoyed an outstanding year for club and country, with all three aiming to lift the award for the first time.

Two-time Ballon d'Or Feminin winner Alexia Putellas is the leading contender for the women's prize at the London Palladium, as the ceremony takes place in England's capital for the first time in recognition of Sir Stanley Matthews, who claimed the inaugural award 70 years ago.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch the Ballon d'Or 2026 awards online, on TV, and from anywhere, as well as a full list of nominees and the order of ceremony.

Can I watch Ballon d'Or 2026 for free?

Yes! The Ballon d'Or 2026 awards will be broadcast live and for free worldwide on DAZN, including in the UK, US and Australia.

You just need to sign up for a free membership to watch at no cost.

DAZN's coverage begins at 7:00pm GMT / 3:00pm ET / 6:00am (Tue) AEDT, with the ceremony starting an hour later.

Watch Ballon d'Or 2026 on DAZN for FREE DAZN will have live coverage of the Ballon d'Or 2026 awards across the world, excluding selected territories (see below). You just need to use an email address to sign up for a free DAZN account.

Watch Ballon d'Or 2026 from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss the Ballon d'Or 2026 awards. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

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📺 Stream Ballon d'Or 2026 from anywhere

Selected countries will show live coverage of Ballon d'Or 2026 on local broadcasters, rather than DAZN.

They are as follows:

Armenia : FAST Media

: FAST Media Azerbaijan : Quest Media

: Quest Media Belarus : Quest Media

: Quest Media Bulgaria : Btv

: Btv Czechia : TV Nova

: TV Nova France : L'Équipe

: L'Équipe Georgia : Setanta Sports / Silknet

: Setanta Sports / Silknet Hungary : RTL Hungary

: RTL Hungary Kazakhstan : Quest Media

: Quest Media Kyrgyzstan : Quest Media

: Quest Media Monaco : L'Équipe

: L'Équipe Norway : TV2

: TV2 Romania : Clever Media

: Clever Media Russia : Quest Media

: Quest Media Slovakia : TV Nova

: TV Nova Spain : Telefonica

: Telefonica Tajikistan : Quest Media

: Quest Media Turkey : Turk Telekom

: Turk Telekom Turkmenistan : Quest Media

: Quest Media Uzbekistan: Quest Media

Ballon d'Or 2026: Preview

The stars of world football will converge on the historic London Palladium this evening for the Ballon d'Or awards ceremony, which will crown the greatest player in the men's and women's game for 2026.

This year's ceremony is a little different, as organiser France Football marks the 70th anniversary of the award by swapping Paris for London in recognition of former England winger Sir Stanley Matthews, who won the inaugural prize in 1956 while playing for Blackpool.

Seven decades on, another Three Lions star could be crowned Ballon d'Or winner for 2026 as Harry Kane aims to lift the prestigious prize in the city where he made his name. The striker scored an incredible 73 goals for club and country in 2025/26, winning a league and cup double with Bayern Munich and captaining England to third place at World Cup 2026.

Kane is aiming to become the first English recipient of the Ballon d'Or since Michael Owen in 2001, and just the fifth of all time, with Sir Bobby Charlton and Kevin Keegan following Matthews as winners of the award.

SEE ALSO Should I use a VPN to watch football?

However, the Three Lions skipper faces strong competition from France and Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe, who this summer became the highest World Cup goalscorer of all-time, and Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal, now a world champion after helping Spain to global glory in North America.

Meanwhile, Spain's dominance of the Ballon d'Or Feminin looks set to continue with Alexia Putellas tipped to end Aitana Bonmati's three-year grip on the award. The midfielder, who swapped Barcelona for London City Lionesses this summer, claimed the prize in 2021 and 2022.

The Ballon d'Or awards are not the only prizes up for grabs, though, with 10 winners to be crowned in total. That includes the respective men's and women's prizes for the year's best young talent, goalkeeper, coach and club.

The ceremony will be hosted by Kate Scott and Arsenal and France legend Thierry Henry, who will be familiar to viewers of CBS' Champions League coverage.

Who are the men's Ballon d'Or 2026 nominees?

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid and England)

Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona and Spain)

Marc Cucurella (Real Madrid and Spain)

Ousmane Dembele (Paris Saint-Germain and France)

Luis Diaz (Bayern Munich and Colombia)

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United and Portugal)

Gabriel (Arsenal and Brazil)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City and Norway)

Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain and Morocco)

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich and England)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Paris Saint-Germain and Georgia)

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona and Spain)

Sadio Mane (Al-Nassr and Senegal)

Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil)

Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan and Argentina)

Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid and France)

Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain and Portugal)

Lionel Messi (Inter Miami and Argentina)

Joao Neves (Paris Saint-Germain and Portugal)

Michael Olise (Bayern Munich and France)

Willian Pacho (Paris Saint-Germain and Ecuador)

Julian Quinones (Al-Qadsiah and Mexico)

Declan Rice (Arsenal and England)

Rodri (Barcelona and Spain)

Fabian Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain and Spain)

William Saliba (France and Arsenal)

Ferran Torres (Paris Saint-Germain and Spain)

Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich and France)

Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid and Brazil)

Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain and Portugal)

Who are the Ballon d'Or Feminin 2026 nominees?

Selma Bacha (Lyon and France)

Barbra Banda (Orlando Pride and Zambia)

Klara Buhl (Bayern Munich and Germany)

Esmee Brugts (Barcelona and Netherlands)

Mariona Caldentey (Arsenal and Spain)

Scarlett Camberos (Club America and Mexico)

Kerstin Casparij (Manchester City and Netherlands)

Temwa Chawinga (Kansas City Current and Malawi)

Cata Coll (Barcelona and Spain)

Melchie Dumornay (Lyon and Haiti)

Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona and Norway)

Alex Greenwood (Manchester City and England)

Patri Guijarro (Barcelona and Spain)

Pernille Harder (Bayern Munich and Denmark)

Yui Hasegawa (Manchester City and Japan)

Rose Lavelle (Gotham FC and United States)

Mapi Leon (London City Lionesses and Spain)

Lorena (Kansas City Current and Brazil)

Melvine Malard (Chelsea and France)

Manaka Matsukubo (Chelsea and Japan)

Vivianne Miedema (Manchester City and Netherlands)

Ewa Pajor (Barcelona and Poland)

Claudia Pina (Barcelona and Spain)

Alexia Putellas (London City Lionesses and Spain)

Wendie Renard (Lyon and France)

Alessia Russo (Arsenal and England)

Khadija Shaw (Manchester City and Jamaica)

Momoko Tanikawa (Bayern Munich and Japan)

Caroline Weir (Lyon and Scotland)

Tessa Wullaert (Como and Belgium)

What is the Ballon d'Or 2026 start time? The Ballon d'Or ceremony is scheduled to begin at 8:00pm GMT / 4:00pm ET. That's 7:00am AEDT on Tuesday in Australia. You can find the full schedule of the evening's events below.

What is the Ballon d'Or 2026 order of ceremony? All times GMT 4:00pm onwards: Announcement of players ranked 30th to 11th (follow online at ballondor.com).

Announcement of players ranked 30th to 11th (follow online at ballondor.com). 6:00pm: Nominees and invited guests start arriving on the red carpet.

Nominees and invited guests start arriving on the red carpet. 8:00pm: Ceremony begins.

Ceremony begins. 10:00pm (approx): Men's Ballon d'Or winner crowned.

Men's Ballon d'Or winner crowned. 10:30pm: Winners' press conference.

FourFourTwo's Ballon d'Or Top Five Prediction

Harry Kane Lamine Yamal Kylian Mbappe Rodri Lionel Messi

FourFourTwo's Ballon d'Or Feminin Top Five Prediction

Patri Guijarro Khadija Shaw Alexia Putellas Ewa Pajor Melchie Dumornay