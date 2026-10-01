Who is Lexi Potter? England’s newest recruit praised by Keira Walsh after Chelsea breakthrough

Lexi Potter’s impressive start to the season has earned her a first senior England call-up, with Sarina Wiegman selecting the Chelsea midfielder for the Lionesses’ upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

The 20-year-old has impressed alongside Keira Walsh at Chelsea this season, helping the Blues keep three consecutive WSL clean sheets.

Now, as Potter prepares to join up with England for the first time, Walsh has revealed just how highly she rates her young team-mate.

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Who is Lexi Potter?

Potter has earnt her first England call-up (Image credit: Getty Images)

Potter is a Chelsea academy graduate who has broken into Sonia Bompastor’s first team after developing her game during a two-year loan spell at Crystal Palace.

The midfielder made 20 appearances during her time with Palace before returning to Chelsea and making her WSL breakthrough last season.

Her first league start came against Brighton in March, when she scored the winning goal. This season, Potter has taken another step forward.

She has started three of Chelsea’s four WSL matches, playing alongside Walsh in midfield as the Blues have made an unbeaten start to their title campaign.

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Potter has also already found the net this season, scoring in Chelsea’s 2-0 victory over Birmingham City.

Her composure has been impressive and her performance against Arsenal in a 1-0 victory showed her maturity in a big game.

It was a performance that further underlined why Wiegman has decided the time is right to bring Potter into the England set-up.

'I'm not surprised' - Walsh

Keira Walsh is impressed but not surprised by Potter's performances (Image credit: Kate Green - WSL/WSL Football via Getty Images)

Potter’s emergence has coincided with an increasingly promising partnership with Walsh.

Playing as the deeper midfielder alongside the England international has allowed Potter to provide defensive cover, while Walsh has been given greater freedom to move further forward.

“If a ball goes past me, I know Lexi's there cleaning up. We’re working for each other and what's probably been the most important so far at the start of the season.

“I'm not surprised [by Lexi’s performances]. I play with her in training, so for me I can't say I'm shocked that she's played like that against Arsenal, because I'm not.

“She's just really intelligent. She makes me feel really comfortable when I'm playing next to her. The way she sees the game, not many female players understand it the way she does.

“She's an exceptional talent and I think she plays beyond her years. I think she's got a very calm head on her shoulders and she's got a lot to come. I think she's going to be an incredible player for Chelsea and England in the future.”

Walsh has been a key part of England’s midfield since making her senior debut in 2017 and has now surpassed 100 international appearances, with Potter’s call-up inevitably prompting comparisons with Walsh herself.

The emergence of Potter gives Wiegman another young option in a position that requires awareness, composure and defensive discipline - qualities Potter is already showing.

England face Greece in a double-header as they continue their qualification campaign for the 2027 Women’s World Cup.