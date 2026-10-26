Roberto De Zerbi’s false-nine fury shows Tottenham are up and running, while Xabi Alonso is still adapting to Premier League life with Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur’s victory in the howling wind and rain was forged in a single destructive intervention.



Cole Palmer slamming his knee into Matheus Fernandes was a bolt of electricity sparking this game into life.



Within 15 minutes, Spurs had scored twice and Palmer had received his second yellow card.

Fully De Zerb'd victory

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It was a gritty, muscular, emotional win for Spurs – yet it was built, subtly, on a tactical battle won by Roberto de Zerbi, whose high-octane football creates a psychological advantage by design.

The tactical pattern at Stamford Bridge meant Palmer’s aggressive act was only ever going to help Spurs.

Xabi Alonso, who has quietly abandoned his 3-4-3 recently, played a 4-4-2 with Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer deployed as false nines, although they were so false they were more like ghosts, pressing erratically to leave Chelsea’s two-man midfield repeatedly exposed.

By contrast, De Zerbi’s false nine, Omar Marmoush, knew exactly when to drop back, notably providing the wall-pass to his teammates and, by joining the midfield three, creating a four-on-two in the centre of the field:

In this typical example, Palmer and Rogers press unnecessarily, opening a gap into which Marmoush drops. (Image credit: Premier League)

Now part of a four on two, Marmoush’s wall pass back to Fernandes allows him to sweep the ball through to Tel (Image credit: Premier League)

This was the foundation of Tottenham’s decisive tactical advantage – and Alonso had no answer, perhaps because he is not used to the Premier League’s speed and physicality, characteristics De Zerbi has embraced.

Had Alonso played his usual 3-4-3 then one of his spare centre-backs could have followed Marmoush and shut this down.

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Or, had he acknowledged De Zerbi’s press-baiting tactics and told his forwards to hold their position, he could have shut this down.

That Alonso did neither tells us he is still very much in a learning phase.