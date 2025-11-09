‘He can’t even walk’ Oliver Glasner provides major update on Crystal Palace and England star Marc Guehi

Marc Guehi could be set for a spell on the sidelines after missing Crystal Palace's game against Brighton

Oliver Glasner has revealed that Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi “can’t even walk” following an injury picked up in the side’s recent win over AZ Alkmaar.

The Eagles boss discussed the absence with Sky Sports ahead of his side’s meeting with Brighton & Hove Albion and Selhurst Park.

Guehi was deemed not even fit enough for the Palace bench, with teenager Jaydee Canvot replacing the England international in the starting line-up.

Marc Guehi injury could present issue to Thomas Tuchel’s England

Guehi was due to join England for the November international break (Image credit: Getty Images)

The M23 derby comes as Palace’s last game before the November international, for which Guehi has been selected by Thomas Tuchel for England.

Glasner revealed that the defender’s injury could have a knock-on impact on his availability for the Three Lions.

England boss Thomas Tuchel may need to find a Guehi replacement (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking to Sky Sports, Glasner said: “He got a knock on his foot [against AZ Alkmaar], it’s a bone bruise.

“He can’t even walk at the moment, so the last two days he was on crutches, and that’s why he couldn’t play.”

Guehi is due to link up with Tuchel’s squad for England games against Serbia and Albania next week, but Glasner has thrown doubt over whether he’ll be ready to play for his nation.

“I don’t know how this develops over the next couple of days,” the Palace boss admitted. “But at the moment, it looks like he can’t play for England as well.”

The 25-year-old has become a key figure for England under Tuchel, making four Three Lions appearances for the German, making him the joint-second most-used centre-back, behind Ezri Konsa.

Guehi is one of Tuchel's most-used centre-backs for England (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, with England already qualified for the World Cup, Guehi’s absence won’t have a detrimental impact on the national team right now.

But Tuchel only has a limited amount of time with his players ahead of next summer’s tournament, so every game is crucial in trialling tactics, players and systems.

If Guehi is to be one of the England manager’s key defenders heading into the tournament, then missing two games at this point in the calendar could be huge.

Guehi is valued at €50m, according to Transfermarkt.