Manchester United hijack for Amadou Onana confirmed, with Belgian choosing 'crystal clear sporting project'
Manchester United have previously held a high interest in Amadou Onana
Amadou Onana's proposed move to Manchester United never came to fruition in 2024.
The Belgium international, who instead opted for Aston Villa instead of the Red Devils, has since made Villa Park a home, more recently finding the net in his side's 4-0 Premier League win over Bournemouth at the weekend.
But details of his dismissal to those at Old Trafford can now be revealed, told by someone who knows him closer than most.
Revealed: Amadou Onana's failed move to Manchester United in 2024
Most players could only dream of Manchester United's advances, but for Onana, the thought of playing for arguably England's biggest club didn't appeal to him at all.
Instead, it was the project presented by those in the Midlands that convinced him to sign for the Villans, as detailed by his agent, and sister, Melissa.
“Aston Villa’s sporting project was crystal clear. It was a project where Amadou could continue to develop," she said as relayed by Walfoot. "We spoke with the sporting director, and the salary was also attractive, let’s not kid ourselves,” she said.
“The Euros were coming up, Amadou was performing well, and we finalised the deal. Then, Manchester United entered the picture. But I had already given my word to Aston Villa.
“We knew very well that Manchester would be able to offer better financial terms, but we had already given our word to Aston Villa, and the project was a good fit. The style of football played, the club’s ambition: Amadou felt right at home there.”
Onana has since gone on to help Emery's side earn qualification for the UEFA Champions League and looks to be forming a solid partnership with John McGinn.
At 24, there is still plenty more to give, and the former Lille man believes working under Emery is helping him reach those goals he has.
"The manager is obsessed with details - that’s what makes him so special and so good," said the Villa man back in May. "If you ask me, he’s one of the best in the industry, and he's made me personally a better player as well.
“There’s a lot of work, and he’s just tried to show me aspects of my game that I didn’t even know about.
“He is helping me to grow as a man and as a player - I’m grateful for the opportunity every day.”
Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us alongside his time at Manchester United and Reach PLC, aiding with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.
