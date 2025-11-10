Manchester United hijack for Amadou Onana confirmed, with Belgian choosing 'crystal clear sporting project'

News
By published

Manchester United have previously held a high interest in Amadou Onana

Aston Villa midfielder Amadou Onana
Aston Villa midfielder Amadou Onana (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amadou Onana's proposed move to Manchester United never came to fruition in 2024.

The Belgium international, who instead opted for Aston Villa instead of the Red Devils, has since made Villa Park a home, more recently finding the net in his side's 4-0 Premier League win over Bournemouth at the weekend.

Revealed: Amadou Onana's failed move to Manchester United in 2024

Get Aston Villa tickets at Seat Unique

Get Aston Villa tickets at Seat Unique

<p>Aston Villa hospitality elevates the iconic Villa Park atmosphere with premium padded seats and exclusive lounge and restaurant access. Packages typically include fine dining or gourmet options, a complimentary drinks package, and matchday entertainment with Villa legends, plus the official matchday programme, ensuring a luxurious and enhanced matchday experience.
View Deal

Most players could only dream of Manchester United's advances, but for Onana, the thought of playing for arguably England's biggest club didn't appeal to him at all.

Instead, it was the project presented by those in the Midlands that convinced him to sign for the Villans, as detailed by his agent, and sister, Melissa.

Amadou Onana of Aston Villa celebrates scoring his team&#039;s third goal during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD1 match between BSC Young Boys and Aston Villa FC at Stadion Wankdorf on September 17, 2024 in Bern, Switzerland.

Amadou Onana has become a pivotal cog in Aston Villa's midfield (Image credit: Christian Kaspar-Bartke - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

“Aston Villa’s sporting project was crystal clear. It was a project where Amadou could continue to develop," she said as relayed by Walfoot. "We spoke with the sporting director, and the salary was also attractive, let’s not kid ourselves,” she said.

“The Euros were coming up, Amadou was performing well, and we finalised the deal. Then, Manchester United entered the picture. But I had already given my word to Aston Villa.

“We knew very well that Manchester would be able to offer better financial terms, but we had already given our word to Aston Villa, and the project was a good fit. The style of football played, the club’s ambition: Amadou felt right at home there.”

Onana has since gone on to help Emery's side earn qualification for the UEFA Champions League and looks to be forming a solid partnership with John McGinn.

At 24, there is still plenty more to give, and the former Lille man believes working under Emery is helping him reach those goals he has.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is working with a tight budget this summer amid the Premier League&#039;s stringent PSR rules

Onana turned down United for Emery (Image credit: Getty Images)

"The manager is obsessed with details - that’s what makes him so special and so good," said the Villa man back in May. "If you ask me, he’s one of the best in the industry, and he's made me personally a better player as well.

“There’s a lot of work, and he’s just tried to show me aspects of my game that I didn’t even know about.

“He is helping me to grow as a man and as a player - I’m grateful for the opportunity every day.”

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us alongside his time at Manchester United and Reach PLC, aiding with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.