Major Liverpool transfer back on after failed January move: report

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Long-serving Liverpool defender Andy Robertson is leaving the club for a Premier League rival this summer, according to reports

Liverpool Anfield Kop
Liverpool's Anfield Kop (Image credit: PA)

Andy Robertson officially confirmed he will leave Liverpool at the end of the 2025/26 season, with a summer transfer to Tottenham Hotspur now considered likely, as per The Athletic.

Robertson's departure, announced by the club on Thursday April 9, follows months of speculation regarding the Scotland captain’s future.

Liverpool veteran Andy Robertson nearing new club

Andy Robertson

Andy Robertson is leaving Liverpool at the end of the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

A prospective move to North London would represent a successful second attempt for Spurs, who are said to be front-runners.

Tottenham were close to landing Robertson’s signature during the January transfer window, reportedly getting as far as agreeing terms with the player. However, the deal collapsed on deadline day after Liverpool failed to secure a replacement, specifically due to an injury to Joe Gomez and the inability to recall Kostas Tsimikas from AS Roma.