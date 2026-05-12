'My question for Andy Robertson is, why Tottenham? Is it Robertson himself who put that news out? Is it just a rumour that came about?' Former Liverpool star casts doubt on Reds defender's next move

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The Liverpool defender will be saying his Anfield goodbyes at the end of the season

Andrew Robertson of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team&#039;s first goal during the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool on March 06, 2026 in Wolverhampton, England.
Andy Robertson's nine-year Anfield stay will come to an end this summer (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)