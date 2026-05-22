Arne Slot gives cryptic response as to whether Mohamed Salah will play final Anfield game
Liverpool will part ways with Mohamed Salah after nine year with the club this summer
Arne Slot has opted to remain tight-lipped about whether or not Mohamed Salah will appear in what could be his last opportunity to play for Liverpool.
The Egypt international is departing the Reds this summer after nine productive years at the club...or rather, eight productive years, plus this season.
Salah and Slot have had their differences over the course of the campaign, with Salah making his feelings clear both about getting dropped midway through the season and more recently about Liverpool's poor performances.
Arne Slot refuses to promise Mohamed Salah big Liverpool goodbye
Liverpool will end their disappointing Premier League campaign at home to Brentford in Sunday's 4pm kick-off, and are not quite assured of finishing in the Champions League qualification spots - though it is unlikely Bournemouth will overtake them
At least a point against Brentford would guarantee Liverpool a top five finish...but Slot has not guaranteed that Salah will be involved in the game.
Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Friday, the Dutchman was asked if Salah would be involved.
Slot simply replied: "I never say anything about team selection."
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The manager was also prickly about the subject of Salah's social media comments last week calling for Liverpool to return to Jurgen Klopp's heavy metal football, saying: "You [the media] are doing a lot of assumptions. First of all you say that he wants to play that style and then say it is not my style.
"I think Mo was really happy with the style we played last year as it lead to us winning the league.
"Football has changed, football has evolved, but we both want what is best for Liverpool and that is for us to compete for trophies, which we haven't done this season and we which we did last season.
Slot added: "I don't think it is that important what I feel about it. What is important is that we qualify for the Champions League on Sunday and I prepare Mo and the whole team in the best possible way for the game.
"I was very disappointed after our loss against [Aston] Villa because a win would have given us qualification for the Champions League which we didn't get. Now there's one game to go which is a vital one for us as a club.
"We both want what's best for the club, we both want the club to be successful and that's the main aim."
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.
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