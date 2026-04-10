Why Andy Robertson leaving Liverpool is more profound than Trent Alexander-Arnold going - and a painful reminder of the Reds' uncertain future
Arguably Liverpool's greatest-ever left-back will join Mohamed Salah in leaving this summer, leaving just a handful of Jurgen Klopp's best side at the club
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You know what they say about all good things – and Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson’s imminent departure will bring that home to Liverpool this summer.
It has been a slow disassembly, but come the summer, when Robertson and Salah leave, there will only be a handful of holdovers from Jurgen Klopp’s peak Liverpool side.
That has been gradually unfolding since 2021, when Georginio Wijnaldum and Xherdan Shaqiri became the first high-profile ejections from the squad that reached three Champions League finals and pushed Manchester City all the way for years on end before finally ending their long wait for a league title in 2020.