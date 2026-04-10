Why Andy Robertson leaving Liverpool is more profound than Trent Alexander-Arnold going - and a painful reminder of the Reds' uncertain future

Opinion
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Arguably Liverpool's greatest-ever left-back will join Mohamed Salah in leaving this summer, leaving just a handful of Jurgen Klopp's best side at the club

Liverpool&#039;s title-winning side of 2019/20 have mostly left the club now
Liverpool's 2020 Premier League title-winning squad has been slowly disassembled over the past five years (Image credit: Getty Images)

You know what they say about all good things – and Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson’s imminent departure will bring that home to Liverpool this summer.

It has been a slow disassembly, but come the summer, when Robertson and Salah leave, there will only be a handful of holdovers from Jurgen Klopp’s peak Liverpool side.