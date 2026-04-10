Why Andy Robertson leaving Liverpool is more profound than Trent Alexander-Arnold going - and a painful reminder of the Reds' uncertain future

Liverpool's 2020 Premier League title-winning squad has been slowly disassembled over the past five years

You know what they say about all good things – and Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson’s imminent departure will bring that home to Liverpool this summer.

It has been a slow disassembly, but come the summer, when Robertson and Salah leave, there will only be a handful of holdovers from Jurgen Klopp’s peak Liverpool side.

That has been gradually unfolding since 2021, when Georginio Wijnaldum and Xherdan Shaqiri became the first high-profile ejections from the squad that reached three Champions League finals and pushed Manchester City all the way for years on end before finally ending their long wait for a league title in 2020.