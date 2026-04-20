Liverpool trio show the virtue of veterans as Arne Slot’s season rescued
As 'You’ll Never Walk Alone' belted out from the away corner at the end of the first Merseyside derby at Everton’s new home, on the pitch goalscorers Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk led the Liverpool team over to their triumphant fans
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Ibrahima Konate pushed Salah forward to receive the applause of the travelling Kopites, the Egyptian having marked his final Merseyside derby appearance by equalling Steven Gerrard for most goals in this fixture in the Premier League.
Then it was Andy Robertson’s turn, although the Scot needed some convincing to receive his applause.
Both Salah and Robertson will depart the club after nine years this summer. Fans have five more fixtures to savour two true legends of the club, not just for their contributions on the pitch, but also their leadership and dedication away from the pitch, in training and how they dedicate themselves.