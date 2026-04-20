Liverpool trio show the virtue of veterans as Arne Slot’s season rescued

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As 'You’ll Never Walk Alone' belted out from the away corner at the end of the first Merseyside derby at Everton’s new home, on the pitch goalscorers Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk led the Liverpool team over to their triumphant fans

Andrew Robertson of Liverpool celebrates the win during the Premier League match between Everton and Liverpool at Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool, United Kingdom, on April 19, 2026. (Photo by Alfie Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Andy Robertson celebrates victory in his last Merseyside derby (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ibrahima Konate pushed Salah forward to receive the applause of the travelling Kopites, the Egyptian having marked his final Merseyside derby appearance by equalling Steven Gerrard for most goals in this fixture in the Premier League.

Then it was Andy Robertson’s turn, although the Scot needed some convincing to receive his applause.