'Salah doesn't have the right to share it with the media' Liverpool boss Arne Slot speaks out in his first comments since Mohamed Salah's outburst
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah spoke out at the weekend over his treatment from Arne Slot - now Slot has replied
Liverpool manager Arne Slot has replied to Mohamed Salah, following the Egyptian's recent outburst.
Following Liverpool's 3-3 draw with Leeds United, Salah was the centre of a storm, after he made explosive comments of having “no relationship” anymore with Slot, throwing his future into disarray.
Now, Slot has spoken to reporters to respond to the comments, ahead of the Reds' clash with Inter Milan this week.
'I should find out exactly why he said what he said' Arne Slot said in response to Mohamed Salah's Liverpool comments
“No, not what he meant with those words,” Slot said when asked if he understood Salah's frustrations. “Usually I'm calm and polite but not weak.
“The answer to the question could be to play him every week. Is it about me not playing him? But maybe that's not the reason why he feels this way, but he doesn't have the right to share it with the media.”
When asked if he'd spoken with Salah since, Slot confirmed that he hadn't had a full converstion with the winger – but had told Salah in training that he was dropped for the Champions League tie midweek.
He also confirmed, following Salah's comments of having “no relationship” with his boss”, that he had spoken to him last week.
”I spoke to him twice in the week before Leeds,” Slot added. “No[, I've not spoken to him since]. I told him in training he wasn't flying [to Milan]. But that wasn't ‘speaking’ to him.”
Salah's outburst was the main subject of the press conference, with questions about the no.11's interview taking up 10 minutes.
“After what I have done for the club it really hurts,” Salah said at the weekend. “You can imagine, really.
“After going from home to the club and you don’t know if you are starting. I know the club too well, I have been here many years.”
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.
