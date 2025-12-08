'Salah doesn't have the right to share it with the media' Liverpool boss Arne Slot speaks out in his first comments since Mohamed Salah's outburst

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has replied to Mohamed Salah, following the Egyptian's recent outburst.

Following Liverpool's 3-3 draw with Leeds United, Salah was the centre of a storm, after he made explosive comments of having “no relationship” anymore with Slot, throwing his future into disarray.

Now, Slot has spoken to reporters to respond to the comments, ahead of the Reds' clash with Inter Milan this week.

Get Liverpool tickets at Seat Unique Seat Unique tickets at Anfield offer a fantastic matchday. You get premium padded seats in the new Anfield Road stand (Block AM5, front rows) and access to the Brodies Lounge for three hours pre-match. Enjoy street food, a complimentary half-time drink, a matchday programme, and entertainment, including a Liverpool legend appearance, making it a truly elevated experience.

“No, not what he meant with those words,” Slot said when asked if he understood Salah's frustrations. “Usually I'm calm and polite but not weak.

“The answer to the question could be to play him every week. Is it about me not playing him? But maybe that's not the reason why he feels this way, but he doesn't have the right to share it with the media.”

Salah was furious with being dropped by Slot (Image credit: Getty Images)

When asked if he'd spoken with Salah since, Slot confirmed that he hadn't had a full converstion with the winger – but had told Salah in training that he was dropped for the Champions League tie midweek.

He also confirmed, following Salah's comments of having “no relationship” with his boss”, that he had spoken to him last week.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

”I spoke to him twice in the week before Leeds,” Slot added. “No[, I've not spoken to him since]. I told him in training he wasn't flying [to Milan]. But that wasn't ‘speaking’ to him.”

Salah's outburst was the main subject of the press conference, with questions about the no.11's interview taking up 10 minutes.

Slot and Salah appear to have fallen out for good (Image credit: Getty Images)

“After what I have done for the club it really hurts,” Salah said at the weekend. “You can imagine, really.

“After going from home to the club and you don’t know if you are starting. I know the club too well, I have been here many years.”