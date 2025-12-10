Egypt and Iran raise concerns over planned LGBTQ+ Pride celebrations at World Cup 2026

Egypt and Iran have raised objections about their match being designated a 'Pride Match'

Egypt and Iran have raised objects over planned LGBTQ+ Pride celebrations in Seattle when the two nations are set to face each other at next year’s FIFA World Cup.

The duo were drawn to meet in Group G in last week’s World Cup draw, with the match currently slated for 26 June.

That scheduling sees the game designated a ‘Pride Match’ as it falls on the weekend of Seattle’s Pride weekend celebrations.

Egypt and Iran ask FIFA to intervene in Pride weekend

Egypt sealed World Cup qualification in October against Djibouti with a game to spare (Image credit: Getty Images)

The celebration, arranged by local organisers in Seattle rather than FIFA itself, was decided on before the draw and scheduling was done.

Egypt and Iran were the sides selected for the slot, two countries where homosexuality is illegal.

Iran qualified for the tournament back in March, with a draw against Uzbekistan (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Egypt Football Association (EFA) has since asked FIFA to step in and prevent any of the Pride celebrations from being held around the game, which is set to include artwork displays around the stadium and across the city.

In a letter to the governing body, the EFA said it “categorically rejects any activities promoting LGBTQ during the match,” suggesting it could “provoke cultural and religious sensitivities among fans.”

“These activities directly conflict with the cultural, religious and social values of the region, particularly in Arab and Islamic societies,” the EFA continued.

The EFA invoked Article 4 of FIFA’s statutes as part of its plea, regarding neutrality in political and social matters.

The head of Iran’s Football Federation, Mehdi Taj, was quoted by local press as saying the two nations had raised objections.

Pride celebrations had been planned for the 26 June game in Seattle before the draw was made (Image credit: Getty Images)

In Iran, the maximum punishment for homosexual relations is the death penalty, while Egypt frequently use morality laws to suppress LGBTQ+ rights and relationships.

It will be the second consecutive World Cup that visible LGBTQ+ support has been a contentious issue, after FIFA threatened yellow cards to players in the Qatar tournament, where homosexuality is also illegal, who wore ‘OneLove’ armbands in support of the community.

As things stand, organisers of the Pride Match say it will go ahead as planned.

“The Pride Match has been scheduled to celebrate and elevate Pride events in Seattle and across the country, and it was planned well in advance,” a spokesperson told Outsports prior to the two nations raising objections.

“Soccer has a unique power to unite people across borders, cultures, and beliefs. We are honoured to host a Pride Match and to celebrate Pride as part of a global football community.

“This match reflects our ongoing commitment to respect, dignity and unity for all.”