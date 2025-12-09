Liverpool report: Mohamed Salah contract termination on the cards, as Reds' stance is explained

Mohamed Salah is considering a termination of his current Liverpool deal following the fallout with boss Arne Slot.

The Dutchman left his winger on the bench for three consecutive games, prompting Salah to reveal that he felt he had been “thrown under the bus” by the club, and was later removed from the travelling squad to face Inter Milan.

Slot revealed he had “no clue” whether Salah has played his last game for Liverpool in the preview to that UEFA Champions League game.

Mohamed Salah could seek contract termination amid £150m offer

Following a protracted contract saga last year, Salah finally put pen to paper on a sensational £400k-per-week deal, the biggest in the club’s history.

But according to TEAMtalk, Salah’s camp are ready to ask for a mutual termination, with the 33-year-old feeling like he doesn’t have a future on Merseyside.

Salah has a sensational offer from the Saudi Pro League (Image credit: Getty Images)

Journalist David Ornstein reported that Liverpool are not currently seeking to sell Salah in January, nor planning for his exit, but it comes amid a sensational Saudi Pro League offer that would see the Egyptian earn a staggering £150m per year.

That offer, outlined by TEAMtalk, would also come with support for Salah to invest in football in the Arab community, along with future part-ownership of a club, reminiscent of the deal Major League Soccer brokered to attract David Beckham, who now owns Inter Miami.

Those close to Salah, however, insist that his willingness to depart in the near future is not motivated by money.

According to Ornstein, the club remain committed to Salah’s contract, and don’t view his exclusion from the squad to face Inter as a punishment, but instead a measure to allow the player to take some time away from the situation.

The Reds may allow the winger to depart for AFCON earlier than expected as part of that process, but do not intend to dish out any disciplinary action for his comments, and Slot has left the door open in his press conference for a return to the squad.

Slot admitted he has "no clue" whether Salah will play for Liverpool again (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, it feels like the situation between Slot and Salah may already have gone beyond the point of no return, despite Slot’s reconciliatory tone.

To openly question a manager’s position and decision-making, as Salah has, would severely weaken Slot’s position if Salah is readmitted with no consequence.

And the cause of the rift, Salah being left out of the starting XI for three games in a row, suggests Slot may not want him back in any case. There’s a lot to sort out at Anfield.

Salah is valued at €30m, according to Transfermarkt. Liverpool next face Inter Milan, when Champions League action returns this week.