‘I wouldn’t say Mo is easy to manage’ What former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said about Mohamed Salah amid exit drama

Mohamed Salah wasn't the easiest player to manager, according to Jurgen Klopp

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has discussed his difficulties managing Mohamed Salah during his tenure at Anfield.

The German coach led the Reds from 2015 until he resigned last year, utilising Salah to bring about some of the Merseyside club’s best moments.

But it was always easy, as the 58-year-old has revealed in a recent documentary.

Jurgen Klopp reveals the difficulties in managing Mohamed Salah

Klopp achieved great things with Salah, but his managing his minutes can be tricky (Image credit: Getty Images)

Klopp’s quotes come as Salah is in the midst of a fallout with the former Liverpool man’s successor, Arne Slot, after the Dutchman left his winger on the bench for three consecutive games.

It’s reminiscent of a heated exchange between Salah and Klopp against West Ham in April last year, after the Egyptian had been named as a substitute and later said: “If I speak, there will be fire.”

Salah avoided the handshake from Klopp first and then the argument started 😬#Liverpool | #WHULIV pic.twitter.com/A3MEPzYkUvApril 27, 2024

Speaking for a new BBC documentary, Mo Salah: Never Give Up, Klopp said: “I wouldn’t say Mo is easy to manage, but he’s not difficult to manage.

“You have problems with Mo Salah if he’s not playing, you have problems with Mo Salah if you take him off.”

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While that may seem like a negative, Klopp believes it is that mentality that has allowed Salah to become one of the best players in the world.

“He knew early that he has to do more,” Klopp admitted. “That’s why Chelsea was maybe the most important club. He had to just say, ‘Okay, I thought I am good enough, but now they show me I’m not good enough’.

“He never stops. That’s his mindset, and he will be remembered as one of the greatest of all time.”

Salah is in fresh controversy with Klopp's successor, Arne Slot, after the winger said he felt Liverpool had thrown him under the bus by leaving him out of the side (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, while that mentality may be what has got Salah to where he is today, he does also need to recognise where he is in his career.

At 33 years old, he is in the twilight of his career for a winger who utilises speed as a key element of his game, and as such, if he wants to remain at one of Europe’s biggest clubs, then he will need to accept that he’s unlikely to play every minute of every game forever.

However, it feels like Salah has more to offer the Reds than one 45-minute stint over three Premier League games; questions to Slot over that are valid, but may perhaps have been better levelled in private.

Salah is valued at €30m, according to Transfermarkt. Liverpool next face Brighton when Premier League action returns this weekend.