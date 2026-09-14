Arsenal have the best player in his position in the Premier League - but he shouldn't start

Last month’s publication of the 2025/26 PFA Team of the Year generated ample debate, but certain positions were beyond doubt. The likes of David Raya, Declan Rice and Bruno Fernandes were shoo-ins in their respective roles, and so too was Jurrien Timber at right-back.

The Dutchman enjoyed a magnificent campaign last time out. He was a key part of the Arsenal rearguard that underpinned the club's first title triumph in 22 years. The good news for the Gunners is that Timber is nearing a return to first-team action following a groin injury. Having returned to full training, he could be in the matchday squad to face Brighton this weekend.

It’s hard to find any major weaknesses in Timber’s game. Quick, strong and athletic, he is also technically sound and positionally smart. Seldom beaten one-on-one by an opposition winger, Timber frequently locked down his flank last term. And although he is not the most buccaneering of full-backs, he contributes plenty in the final third too.

"A big example for the rest of his team-mates.”

Arsenal have made a strong start to the season with three wins out of three in the Premier League (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Extraordinary… for me, he’s been phenomenal in every department,” Mikel Arteta said of Timber last year. “I think he’s taken his level and the team’s level to a different dimension, against his opponents, the way he penetrates, the way he wins duels, the way he understands the game, the way he wants to make things happen. A big example for the rest of his team-mates.”

In short, Timber is the best player in the Premier League in his position - but he should not start for Arsenal right now.

Mikel Arteta has a difficult decision to make as Arsenal continue their title tilt (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ben White has deputised for Timber in the opening weeks of the season, and he has done it well. There had been nothing wrong with his displays at right-back before Arsenal signed Timber in 2023, but White has had to play second fiddle to the former Ajax man over the last couple of campaigns.

Timber edges a head-to-head comparison between the pair, but football is more complicated than that. White is in form and in a confident mood. Timber is still working his way back up to full fitness having missed the World Cup with the groin issue that also kept him out of much of the run-in last term.

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On top of that, Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard have both enjoyed fine starts to the season. White, Saka and Odegaard have long shared a special chemistry on the right, forming passing triangles in an area of the pitch where Arsenal have tended to concentrate their attacks during Arteta’s tenure.

White and Saka in particular seem to have an intuitive understanding. White overlaps more readily than Timber, opening up space inside for Saka to attack. The two England internationals have a canny ability to anticipate each other’s movement, linking up at high speed even when seemingly surrounded. When that wavelength is perfectly tuned, they are very difficult to stop.

Ben White and Jurrien Timber - two excellent right-back options (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal's Emirates Stadium (Image credit: Getty Images)

Perhaps White’s presence in the XI has had little bearing on Saka and Odegaard’s recent output. Both players already showed signs of getting back to their best at the World Cup. Yet given how well they are playing together, Arteta should think twice before breaking up that trio. After three wins from three in the Premier League, there is no real need to rush Timber back into the team.

None of which is to say White should get the nod indefinitely. There will be a time when Timber’s superior defensive abilities will come in handy, particularly as Arsenal are attempting not only to retain the title but to win the Champions League too. The free-flowing football Arsenal have produced so far has been encouraging, yet it would be more of a surprise if Arteta did not batten down the hatches at some point this season than if he did.

Timber’s time will come. For now, the Arsenal right-back spot is White’s to lose.