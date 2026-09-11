Is Cody Gakpo injured this weekend? Liverpool star fitness latest

Cody Gakpo is uncertain to make it back for Fulham.

Cody Gakpo is a doubt to face Fulham this Saturday, as the Reds look to build on their first Premier League win since April, which arrived in their recent clash versus Ipswich Town.

The Dutch forward assisted both of Alexander Isak’s goals — the game’s only strikes — as Liverpool secured three points in a 2-0 victory at Portman Road.

Gakpo was subsequently ruled out of Liverpool’s mid-week battle versus Atletico Madrid, which his side won 2-1, with adductor issues on both sides, and the Dutch star is uncertain to return for Fulham.

Cody Gakpo injury latest, as Liverpool prepare for Fulham

Gakpo has been Liverpool's standout player in their season-opening fixtures. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 27-year-old was also stellar in his two Premier League matches prior to Ipswich, having scored a long-range screamer in Liverpool’s 2-2 opening day draw at St. James Park.

In the following game, his nifty movement opened space for an inch-perfect cross to Isak against Nottingham Forest, in another 2-2 draw.

Liverpool almost lost the Dutchman to Manchester City, but his recent form has reminded the Reds why they bought him, and kept him. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gakpo recorded four goal involvements in his first three Premier League matches; only Mohamed Salah has bagged more whilst opening a league campaign (six contributions, in 2024-25) for Liverpool this century.

Bradley Barcola, who started in the Dutchman’s absence on Wednesday, also caused concern, after exiting the pitch during the Reds’ Champions League victory.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Andoni Iraola has since confirmed the status of both players in a pre-Fulham presser, with Barcola’s issues considered insignificant, but Gakpo’s sidelining potentially being prolonged.

The Basque manager said: “Barcola was just cramps. We have to evaluate how he is today, but there is no injury. I think he should be available if everything goes normal.

"Cody, we will see,” he continued. “We will try today and see if he is ready for tomorrow, or if we need to wait until the next one."

Barcola's issues are considered insignificant. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Iraola’s side, having lost star forward Salah last term, have fared well as an attacking unit, scoring at least two goals in each of their Premier League and Champions League fixtures.

On the defensive side, his men have conceded five goals in four. In their sole Premier League clean sheet this term, versus Ipswich last Friday, the newly-promoted club recorded a higher xG than the Reds.

Liverpool return to English top-flight action against Fulham this weekend, with Gakpo potentially set to remain absent.