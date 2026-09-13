How to watch Coventry City vs Brighton for FREE: Live streams as Sky Blues aim to kick-start Premier League campaign

Watch Coventry City vs Brighton for free this weekend as the Sky Blues look for their first points since returning to the Premier League. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Frank Lampard's side have endured a tough start to their first top-flight season for 25 years, but they will take heart from their performance in their 1-0 defeat at Manchester City last weekend.

Meanwhile, the Seagulls' opening three games have produced a win, a draw and a defeat, with Fabian Hurzeler's men hunting their first points on the road.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Coventry City vs Brighton online and from anywhere, including for free, in this Sunday afternoon Premier League 2026/27 fixture.

Watch Coventry City vs Brighton for FREE

Coventry City vs Brighton isn't technically available to watch for free, but there is a way that viewers in the US can stream the game at no cost.

Live coverage in the States is on USA Network, which is available on YouTube TV that currently comes with a 21-day free trial for new customers.

Outside the US? Use a VPN to access your free Coventry City vs Brighton stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Coventry City vs Brighton from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss Coventry City vs Brighton.

The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

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📺 Stream Coventry City vs Brighton

How to watch Coventry City vs Brighton in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Coventry City vs Brighton live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will broadcast the Premier League clash, with kick-off at 2:00pm BST.

Watch Coventry City vs Brighton on Sky Sports Sky Sports is the main rights holder for the Premier League in the UK, with at least 215 games – including the flagship Super Sunday – live on Sky Sports' channels across the 2026/27 season. Plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while existing customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £20 a month. You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now.

How to watch Coventry City vs Brighton in the US

As mentioned above, USA Network is showing Coventry City vs Brighton in the US. Kick-off is at 9:00am ET.

How to watch Coventry City vs Brighton in Australia

Viewers tuning in from Australia can stream Coventry City vs Brighton on Stan Sport. Kick-off is at 11:00pm AEST.

Watch Coventry City vs Brighton on Stan Sport Stan Sport is down in price for 2026/27 from AU$32 to AU$29.99. The streaming service will not only show Coventry City vs Brighton but also every other Premier League and Champions League game across the campaign.

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Coventry City vs Brighton: Preview

Coventry City host Brighton aiming to achieve something they haven't done since May 19, 2001: earn a point in the Premier League.

The Sky Blues are yet to avoid defeat, or indeed score, in their first campaign back in the top flight in 25 years, although they were arguably unlucky not to get something from consecutive 1-0 defeats against Hull City and Manchester City.

Caleb Yirenkyi and Loum Tchaouna dropped out of the starting XI for the game at the Etihad Stadium, with Ethan Pinnock and Frank Onyeka replacing them, but the duo could return for a contest that offers a more realistic opportunity of picking up points.

Manager Frank Lampard is experienced enough to know Coventry must get off the mark as soon as possible to avoid playing catch-up for the rest of the season.

SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures

Brighton's first two Premier League games of the campaign featured 11 goals, so fans may have felt short-changed by a relatively routine 1-1 draw with Leeds United last weekend.

The Seagulls were perhaps fortunate to claim a point after their opponents missed several chances, with manager Fabian Hurzeler criticising his side for a lack of intensity in the first half.

The German will expect more at the Coventry Building Society Arena, where he is set to be boosted by the return of Georginio Rutter after the forward missed the past two games with a foot injury.

Meanwhile, deadline-day signing Femi Azeez could be in line for his debut after sitting out of last weekend's visit of Leeds with a hamstring issue.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Coventry City 1-1 Brighton

The Sky Blues will feel they can pick up points from this one, with the Seagulls not particularly watertight over the past two games.