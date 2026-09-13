How to watch Coventry City vs Brighton for FREE: Live streams as Sky Blues aim to kick-start Premier League campaign
Frank Lampard's side are yet to pick up a point since returning to the top flight
Watch Coventry City vs Brighton for free this weekend as the Sky Blues look for their first points since returning to the Premier League. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.
- Kick-off time: 2:00pm BST / 9:00am ET / 11:00pm AEST
- Free Stream: USA Network via YouTube TV's 21-day free trial
- TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK) / USA Network (US) / Stan Sport (AUS)
- Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off with NordVPN
Frank Lampard's side have endured a tough start to their first top-flight season for 25 years, but they will take heart from their performance in their 1-0 defeat at Manchester City last weekend.
Meanwhile, the Seagulls' opening three games have produced a win, a draw and a defeat, with Fabian Hurzeler's men hunting their first points on the road.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Coventry City vs Brighton online and from anywhere, including for free, in this Sunday afternoon Premier League 2026/27 fixture.
Watch Coventry City vs Brighton for FREE
Coventry City vs Brighton isn't technically available to watch for free, but there is a way that viewers in the US can stream the game at no cost.
Live coverage in the States is on USA Network, which is available on YouTube TV that currently comes with a 21-day free trial for new customers.
Outside the US? Use a VPN to access your free Coventry City vs Brighton stream from anywhere in the world.
Watch Coventry City vs Brighton from anywhere
Away from home right now? You don't have to miss Coventry City vs Brighton.
The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.
FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN you can buy.
Get 75% off NordVPN + 3 months extra free
🥇 World's best VPN service
🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use
✅ Unblocks USA Network
📺 Stream Coventry City vs Brighton
How to watch Coventry City vs Brighton in the UK
Fans in the UK can watch Coventry City vs Brighton live on Sky Sports.
Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will broadcast the Premier League clash, with kick-off at 2:00pm BST.
Watch Coventry City vs Brighton on Sky Sports
Sky Sports is the main rights holder for the Premier League in the UK, with at least 215 games – including the flagship Super Sunday – live on Sky Sports' channels across the 2026/27 season. Plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while existing customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £20 a month. You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now.
How to watch Coventry City vs Brighton in the US
As mentioned above, USA Network is showing Coventry City vs Brighton in the US. Kick-off is at 9:00am ET.
Watch Coventry City vs Brighton on USA Network
USA Network is part of NBCUniversal, which holds the Premier League broadcast rights in the US.
This is a linear channel, so you will need a cord-cutting package. YouTube TV (21-day free trial), DirecTV Stream (5-day free trial), Hulu+Live TV (3-day free trial) and Sling Blue all carry the channel.
How to watch Coventry City vs Brighton in Australia
Viewers tuning in from Australia can stream Coventry City vs Brighton on Stan Sport. Kick-off is at 11:00pm AEST.
Watch Coventry City vs Brighton on Stan Sport
Stan Sport is down in price for 2026/27 from AU$32 to AU$29.99. The streaming service will not only show Coventry City vs Brighton but also every other Premier League and Champions League game across the campaign.
Tickets
Get VIP Premier League tickets HERE with Seat Unique
For a die-hard fan, Seat Unique is a shortcut to those sold-out, high-stakes Premier League matches that usually feel out of reach without years of loyalty points. By partnering directly with clubs like Manchester United, Spurs and Everton, they provide 100% official, guaranteed entry without the red tape of memberships or ballots. It’s a secure way to bypass the resale lottery and walk straight into the ground with a prime view, making those "once-in-a-lifetime" derbies actually doable.
Coventry City vs Brighton: Preview
Coventry City host Brighton aiming to achieve something they haven't done since May 19, 2001: earn a point in the Premier League.
The Sky Blues are yet to avoid defeat, or indeed score, in their first campaign back in the top flight in 25 years, although they were arguably unlucky not to get something from consecutive 1-0 defeats against Hull City and Manchester City.
Caleb Yirenkyi and Loum Tchaouna dropped out of the starting XI for the game at the Etihad Stadium, with Ethan Pinnock and Frank Onyeka replacing them, but the duo could return for a contest that offers a more realistic opportunity of picking up points.
Manager Frank Lampard is experienced enough to know Coventry must get off the mark as soon as possible to avoid playing catch-up for the rest of the season.
SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures
Brighton's first two Premier League games of the campaign featured 11 goals, so fans may have felt short-changed by a relatively routine 1-1 draw with Leeds United last weekend.
The Seagulls were perhaps fortunate to claim a point after their opponents missed several chances, with manager Fabian Hurzeler criticising his side for a lack of intensity in the first half.
The German will expect more at the Coventry Building Society Arena, where he is set to be boosted by the return of Georginio Rutter after the forward missed the past two games with a foot injury.
Meanwhile, deadline-day signing Femi Azeez could be in line for his debut after sitting out of last weekend's visit of Leeds with a hamstring issue.
FourFourTwo's prediction
Coventry City 1-1 Brighton
The Sky Blues will feel they can pick up points from this one, with the Seagulls not particularly watertight over the past two games.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
James Roberts is a freelance sports journalist working for FourFourTwo and other titles. He started his career at the Oxford Mail, where he covered Oxford United home and away, before becoming a sports sub-editor for various national newspapers.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.