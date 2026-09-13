How to watch Manchester United vs Manchester City: Live stream details and TV channels for huge Premier League derby

Watch Manchester United vs Manchester City in the Premier League as the rivals meet for the 199th time, with both teams aiming to follow-up comfortable wins in Europe in midweek. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Michael Carrick's side face a quick turnaround after beating Sabah 4-0 in the Champions League on Thursday night, as they aim to record back-to-back wins over City.

Enzo Maresca's men have had an extra 48 hours to prepare following their 2-0 victory at Porto in their Champions League opener and are looking to extend their perfect start to the Premier League campaign.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Manchester United vs Manchester City online and from anywhere, in the biggest game of the weekend in the 2026/27 Premier League.

Can I watch Manchester United vs Manchester City for free?

Unfortunately, Manchester United vs Manchester City is not being shown live for free on any broadcaster.

Read on to find out how to watch the Premier League clash from anywhere in the world.

Watch Manchester United vs Manchester City from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss Manchester United vs Manchester City.

The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN you can buy.

MEGA Deal Get 75% off NordVPN + 3 months extra free 🥇 World's best VPN service

🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use

✅ Unblocks Peacock and Stan Sport

📺 Stream Manchester United vs Manchester City

How to watch Manchester United vs Manchester City in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Manchester United vs Manchester City live on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will have live coverage of the Premier League clash, with kick-off at 4:30pm BST.

Watch Manchester United vs Manchester City on Sky Sports Sky Sports is the main rights holder for the Premier League in the UK, with at least 215 games – including the flagship Super Sunday – live on Sky Sports' channels across the 2026/27 season. Plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while existing customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £20 a month. You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now TV.

How to watch Manchester United vs Manchester City in the US

In the US, live coverage of Manchester United vs Manchester City is available on Peacock, NBC's streaming platform. Kick-off is at 11:30am ET.

Watch Manchester United vs Manchester City on Peacock Peacock Premium plans start from $12.99 a month, which nets you roughly half of all Premier League games each week during the 2026/27 season, including the Manchester derby. There are savings for annual plans, which start from $129.99 a year.

How to watch Manchester United vs Manchester City in Australia

Viewers in Australia can stream Manchester United vs Manchester City on Stan Sport. Kick-off is at 1:30am AEST on Monday.

Watch Manchester United vs Manchester City on Stan Sport Stan Sport is down in price for 2026/27 from AU$32 to AU$29.99. The streaming service will not only show the Manchester derby but also every other Premier League and Champions League game across the campaign.

Tickets

Get VIP Manchester United tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Manchester United's hospitality offers comfortable, padded seating in the North West Quadrant. The package includes a concourse meal deal (hot food, drink, and snack) and the official matchday programme. Guests also receive a 10 per cent Megastore discount and non-matchday Museum entry, providing a great value, family-friendly match experience for home fans.

Manchester United vs Manchester City: Preview

It is less than eight months since Michael Carrick kick-started an excellent second spell as Manchester United's interim head coach with a 2-0 win over Manchester City at Old Trafford.

Fast forward to the present day, and the 45-year-old is now in the role permanently as he looks to guide the Red Devils to consecutive victories against their rivals for the first time since 2020.

United could do with a result after taking only four points from their first three matches of the Premier League season, which included a shock defeat at Hull City and conceding a last-minute equaliser at Everton seven days ago.

Carrick made four changes for the 4-0 rout of Sabah in the Champions League on Thursday and he could well rotate again due to the quick turnaround between fixtures, although Luke Shaw (an ever-present in the Premier League last season) is an injury doubt after missing the game in midweek.

SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures

City have had an extra two days to prepare for the clash at Old Trafford, although they did spend some of that time travelling back from Portugal after beating Porto 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Erling Haaland scored both goals to take his tally to five in the past three matches, as head coach Enzo Maresca claimed his fourth straight win.

City boast a 100 per cent record in the Premier League after three games, although they have so far been handed a relatively kind fixture list – so this derby is arguably the first big test of the Maresca era.

Nico O'Reilly could return to the squad after missing the past two matches with a back issue, but winger Jeremy Doku may have to wait a little longer to make his return from a calf problem.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Manchester United 2-2 Manchester City

This Manchester derby is a tough one to call, but it should be a fascinating watch.