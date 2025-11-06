Arsenal transfer target and Everton flop involved in physical altercation with coach
A former Arsenal transfer target has edged closer to a move after a public disagreement with his head coach
Arsenal's summer transfer business saw the club supplement Mikel Arteta's squad in several key areas.
The Gunners added a centre-forward in Viktor Gyokeres and a right-winger in Noni Madueke, making further additions in January somewhat unlikely, particularly for those positions.
However, one reported transfer target could be keener than ever on a return to England after a public dispute during the most recent round of Champions League fixtures.
Ademola Lookman clashes with Atalanta coach in latest off-field spat
Atalanta ran out 1-0 winners over Olympique de Marseille on Wednesday night but only thanks to a late Lazar Samardzic strike.
A quarter of an hour before the the Italians' clincher, striker Ademola Lookman had been substituted by head coach Ivan Juric.
As he trudged off the field having blanked for the eighth game in nine since returning to the team, Lookman appeared visibly displeased.
The Nigerian international had previously refused to play for Atalanta at the beginning of the campaign, insisting on a move away from the club where he scored 20 goals in 40 appearances last season.
Upon reaching the touchline, Lookman was greeted by Juric and the pair shared a brief, verbal exchange before the 28-year-old pushed past his manager.
Clearly unhappy with what had been said, Juric grabbed Lookman by the shoulder, hauling him back before uttering a second comment.
Atalanta backroom staff intervened, separating Lookman from the head coach but the incident had already been caught on camera.
At full-time, Juric played down the altercation: "Some players are not happy to be substituted, they don't react well and we sort these things out in the locker room."
Lookman is into his fourth season at the Bergamo club but is struggling for form of late.
He previously represented German outfit RB Leipzig and in England turned out for Leicester City, Fulham, Everton and Charlton Athletic before his Serie A move.
At Goodison Park, Lookman was anything but a favourite of then-boss Sam Allardyce, scoring four goals in 48 appearances for the Toffees.
The player's latest run in with an authority figure is unlikely to feather his nest when it comes to sourcing a move away from Atalanta, which Lookman may instruct his representation to expedite following his disagreement with Juric.
