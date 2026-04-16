'If I come across Kevin Blackwell, I might end up giving him a right hook. He was a c**k. How on earth one of us didn't actually knock him out is beyond me, given the way he treated us' Lee Hendrie still fuming over Sheffield United experience

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The former midfielder turned pundit feels he was harshly treated during his time playing for Kevin Blackwell at Sheffield United

Lee Hendrie didn&#039;t mince his words
Lee Hendie can't believe he never punched Kevin Blackwell (Image credit: Getty Images)

“He infuriates me. Even when I see him, I honestly would just, I've laid him out in my head.

“Graham Stack does those boxing fights, so if Stack ever wants to get Kevin Blackwell in the ring, Stack's already asked me to go on that. And I'm thinking, if I start to hench up a little bit and I do come across him, I might end up giving him a right hook."

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