Gordon Strachan interview with Henry Winter: 'I never really enjoyed the World Cups, three weeks in a room which was basically a prison cell, Sir Alex was next door coming to visit every now and then to see if I was still alive'
Features
By Henry Winter published
The former Coventry player and manager pays tribute to Mark Robins, recalls coming on with Frank Lampard as he made his debut and predicts Scotland will cruise their World Cup group
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