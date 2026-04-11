“As a player I never had sleepless nights. As a manager, I do. I woke up one night and my heart-rate was 189. Had to go to hospital. Panic attack. It's unbelievable the stress" Henry Winter speaks to Robbie Savage about the toll of management

Robbie Savage needed some reassurance and guidance when Forest Green Rovers struggled earlier this season. His old Wales team-mate, Craig Bellamy, phoned with some advice. Typically, Bellamy didn’t sugar-coat it.

“Craig rang me when I was on that losing run,” Savage recalls. “I felt anxious, vulnerable when we were losing. Craig said to me, ‘no disrespect, but this is what you know.’ ‘What do you mean?!’ ‘This is you. As a player, you did unbelievably.



"But the majority of your career, you weren’t challenging for trophies, you were surviving. You left Manchester United – and had to fight. In games, you fought, fought for the team. So take it into management. Fight. This is you, this is where you now thrive’.”

Vegan lunch and table tennis

“I love being around people. These lads are keeping me young. They don't want to leave for the day. They love it here" (Image credit: Getty Images)

Savage, 51, knew Bellamy was right. He turned to his old strengths that had driven his career: fighting and proving doubters wrong. Forest Green need only a point from three games to confirm their place in the National League play-offs (while Halifax need a mathematical miracle).



Sitting in his office at the loud and lively training ground just off the M5 last week, Savage is smiling after a wholesome vegan lunch in the canteen, winning a table tennis game, a good run of results and the stream of staff and players coming in to see him.