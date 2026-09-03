Liverpool receive major fitness boost after transfer disappointment: report

Liverpool have received a lift following deadline day frustration in the transfer market.

Big money summer signing Bradley Barcola has been confirmed fit and available for selection ahead of tomorrow night's Premier League fixture against Ipswich Town.

Manager Andoni Iraola confirmed that the 24-year-old French winger is in line to make his competitive debut at Portman Road.

Bradley Barcola set for Liverpool debut against Ipswich

Liverpool signing Bradley Barcola (Image credit: Future)

Speaking ahead of the match, Iraola expressed his delight at securing the attacker.

"We are very happy with Bradley. It was our priority to sign a very good player in that position. I like the fact he wanted Liverpool a lot. He comes with the willingness to help us. He has trained and will be available for tomorrow."

Bradley Barcola at Anfield (Image credit: Getty Images)

The boost comes following a turbulent end to Liverpool’s 2026 summer transfer window.

Barcola's arrival provides added firepower to the Reds' attack, but supporters were left frustrated by the club's failure to secure a central midfielder before the deadline.

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After agreeing the sale of Curtis Jones to Inter Milan and seen late moves for targets like AS Monaco's Lamine Camara fall through, the Reds enter the autumn with little room for injury or suspension in the middle of the park.

Barcola’s inclusion, however, offers an immediate injection of quality and dynamism to Iraola's frontline.

The winger developed in Olympique Lyonnais' renowned youth academy before enjoying a breakout 2022/23 campaign which ultimately earned him a €45 million (£38m) move to Paris Saint-Germain in August 2023.

Iraola is pleased with the Barcola capture (Image credit: PETER POWELL / AFP)

During three seasons in the French capital, the line-breaking forward established himself as a key part of PSG's attack.

He won three consecutive Ligue 1 titles and played a pivotal role in back-to-back UEFA Champions League triumphs in 2025 and 2026.

While midfield concerns continue to linger among the Anfield faithful, Barcola’s availability gives Iraola a much-needed boost following a winless start this season's domestic campaign.