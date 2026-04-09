Is Eberechi Eze injured this weekend? Injury update on Arsenal star as Gunners face Bournemouth

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Eberechi Eze has been out since mid-March with a calf injury

Eberechi Eze of Arsenal celebrates after scoring the second goal to make it 2-1during the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between Mansfield Town and Arsenal on March 07, 2026 in Mansfield, England.
Eberechi Eze picked up an injury against Bayer Leverkusen last month (Image credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

It’s been a season of ups and downs for Eberechi Eze at Arsenal following his £60m move from Crystal Palace last summer.

The attacking midfielder has had moments of brilliance, particularly against Tottenham Hotspur, but has not been as consistent as might have been expected.

But if Arsenal are to win the Premier League or the Champions League this season, Eze’s contributions could prove vital.