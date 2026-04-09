Is Eberechi Eze injured this weekend? Injury update on Arsenal star as Gunners face Bournemouth

Eberechi Eze picked up an injury against Bayer Leverkusen last month

It’s been a season of ups and downs for Eberechi Eze at Arsenal following his £60m move from Crystal Palace last summer.

The attacking midfielder has had moments of brilliance, particularly against Tottenham Hotspur, but has not been as consistent as might have been expected.

But if Arsenal are to win the Premier League or the Champions League this season, Eze’s contributions could prove vital.