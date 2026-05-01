Arsenal dealt injury news ahead of Champions League semi-final second leg

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Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was hoping for a little misfortune - but it doesn't look like it's materialising

Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, applauds the fans after the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal at Etihad Stadium on April 19, 2026 in Manchester, England.
Mikel Arteta's Arsenal host Atletico Madrid next week (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)