Is Mohammed Kudus injured? Tottenham Hotspur injury latest amid crucial relegation battle

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Mohammed Kudus was not available to Roberto De Zerbi for his first Spurs game in charge

Mohammed Kudus was a summer signing from fellow strugglers West Ham United
Mohammed Kudus was a summer signing from fellow strugglers West Ham United (Image credit: Getty Images)

After back-to-back defeats to Nottingham Forest and Sunderland in the Premier League, without scoring in either game, Tottenham Hotspur are in dire need of some attacking firepower.

New manager Roberto De Zerbi looked set to benefit from the return of Mohammed Kudus from a long-term injury heading into the final weeks of the season.

When will Mohammed Kudus next play for Spurs?

Mohammed Kudus of Tottenham

Mohammed Kudus of Tottenham (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kudus has been out since January with a quad injury sustained in a 1-1 draw versus