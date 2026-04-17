Is Mohammed Kudus injured? Tottenham Hotspur injury latest amid crucial relegation battle

After back-to-back defeats to Nottingham Forest and Sunderland in the Premier League, without scoring in either game, Tottenham Hotspur are in dire need of some attacking firepower.

New manager Roberto De Zerbi looked set to benefit from the return of Mohammed Kudus from a long-term injury heading into the final weeks of the season.

And that would have been a major boost for Spurs, who host Brighton on Saturday looking for crucial points in the relegation battle.

When will Mohammed Kudus next play for Spurs?

Mohammed Kudus of Tottenham (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kudus has been out since January with a quad injury sustained in a 1-1 draw versus