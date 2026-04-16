Is Nico O'Reilly injured? Manchester City sweat on fitness of key defender ahead of Arsenal decider

Nico O’Reilly has quickly become a key player for Manchester City, establishing himself as first choice at left-back.

The 21-year-old has added to his game with some crucial goals in recent weeks, too, scoring twice in the Carabao Cup final and again in last weekend’s 3-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

City will have hoped O’Reilly might pop up again with an important contribution in Sunday’s potential Premier League title decider against Arsenal, but will the youngster be available for selection?

Nico O'Reilly availability for Manchester City assessed

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola gestures on the touchline (Image credit: Oli SCARFF / AFP via Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola is sweating on his fitness after he was forced off just after the hour mark against Chelsea and replaced by Rayan Ait-Nouri.

O’Reilly was holding his left hamstring, though it may well have been tightness rather than anything more serious.