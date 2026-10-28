Erling Haaland to 'make next step' towards Manchester City exit: report

Erling Haaland is planning his next transfer move and has put La Liga titans Real Madrid and Barcelona on alert, according to reporting in Spain.

Haaland is committed to Manchester City until 2034 after signing a blockbuster new contract early last year but is sure to be a target for any club that gets a realistic sniff of signing him in the meantime.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are no exception to that rather obvious fact, and a transfer reporter has claimed that the Norwegian striker wants to head for Spain when his time in the Premier League comes to and end.

Erling Haaland 'undecided' between Real Madrid and Barcelona

Erling Haaland (Image credit: Getty Images)

"According to journalist Matteo Moretto, the striker plans to make the move to Spanish football in the future, although he has not yet chosen a team nor is there a set date for his departure," reports Fichajes.

"Moretto revealed during MARCA's 'Los 100' special that Erling Haaland considers the Spanish championship the next step in his career."

Haaland's contract and commitment to Man City do not paint the full picture. City were found guilty of 114 breaches of Premier League rules and are awaiting both the outcome of their appeal and confirmation of the potentially catastrophic punishment heading their way.

Football is a short career and City players, Haaland included, are sure to be reviewing their options if multiple seasons outside the Premier League became definite or likely as a result of the charges.

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Most of them wouldn't be short of lusty suitors if the Man City situation were to evolve into a fire sale of their expensively assembled squad of top talents and household names.

"[Premier League] regulations stipulate that fines, point deductions, and other sporting measures could be among the consequences," reports Fichajes.

"A sanction that significantly impacts the team's competitive standing could alter the plans of some players. In Haaland's case, any departure would still depend on the financial terms demanded by his current club."

Erling Haaland (Image credit: Getty Images)

Haaland is regarded as one of the best strikers in the world. He has scored 121 goals in just 140 Premier League appearances and helped Pep Guardiola's City team to their last two Premier League titles and a historic treble.

Having fired Man City to a Champions Legue win in 2022/23, Haaland came second in the Ballon d'Or voting behind Lionel Messi. England's Harry Kane went one better in 2026 and the pair, along with Kylian Mbappe, are widely considered to be the world's most lethal marksmen.

Whether Haaland's departure is expedited by sanctions or forms part of his twilight adventure many years from now, he can be sure the top teams in his preferred league will be on the phone.