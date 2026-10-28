Triple Arsenal injury update issued after Carabao Cup upset against Fleetwood Town

Arsenal comfortably won their Premier League fixture at home against Everton on Saturday but exited the Carabao Cup in shambolic fashion on Tuesday evening.

The Gunners needed an equaliser from Viktor Gyokeres to take League Two side Fleetwood Town to penalties in their fourth round tie, losing 5-3 on spot kicks after Bruno Guimaraes failed to score.

Teenager Max Dowman was sent off for retaliating to a poor challenge and appeared to be scolded by manager Mikel Arteta as he left the field and headed down the tunnel.

Declan Rice (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dowman's suspension means he will join fellow wide players Bukayo Saka and potentially Christos Tzolis on the sidelines when Arsenal take on Liverpool in the Premier League this weekend.

Both players missed Tuesday's trip to the Fylde coast along with three others, whose absence at Highbury Stadium wasn't necessarily planned.

Arteta's wide options were further limited without England winger Noni Madueke, while midfielder Declan Rice and full-back Riccardo Calafiori both also missed the Fleetwood game.

The Arsenal boss told reporters after Arsenal's exit from the Carabao Cup that Rice, who played against Everton on Saturday and trained on Monday, was unavailable because of a minor injury.

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According to The Standard, Rice should be fit and available to face Liverpool but a further update is expected from his manager when he meets the media again for his pre-match press conference.

"Madueke was not spotted in training on Monday and Arteta has revealed the winger picked up an ankle issue against Everton which prevented him from making the trip to Fleetwood," reports The Standard.

"As Arsenal have key injuries in wide areas and now Dowman’s suspension has been added to the mix, supporters will be desperate for a positive update on Madueke before the Liverpool game."

Noni Madueke (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Calafiori featured in the Champions League prior to Arsenal's league fixture against Everton but was not named in the starting line-up against the Toffees and didn't feature in the Fleetwood match.

The Italian left-back was evidently struggling with a knock at the end of the Everton game after coming off the bench, but Arteta revealed afterwards that any injury was 'slight'.

Arsenal will hope Calafiori is available on Sunday, when they and Liverpool play the second part of the weekend's top-four bonanza after Saturday's match between third-placed Brighton and leaders Manchester City.