Enzo Maresca under Manchester City ownership scrutiny after just two games: report

Enzo Maresca has huge shoes to fill, and Manchester City expect him to fill them fast.

Manchester City have made their stance clear regarding competitiveness under Enzo Maresca during his first season as boss at the Etihad.

The Cityzens began their campaign with a 3-0 Community Shield final loss at the hands of Arsenal, who finally pipped Guardiola’s men to the Premier League title last term.

Maresca’s side recovered well, taking six points from their opening two fixtures versus Bournemouth and Crystal Palace in the English top-flight — but that must continue for the Italian to avoid scrutiny.

Manchester City set high standards and threaten scrutiny for Maresca

Manchester City will not accept mediocrity from Maresca. (Image credit: Alamy)

Manchester City finished second in the 2025-26 Premier League table, seven points behind Mikel Arteta’s Gunners who prevailed at the fourth time of asking.

Guardiola’s men pipped Arsenal’s 84 points with 89 in 2022-23, and claimed 91 points to the Gunners’ 89 in 2023-24; Arteta’s side then fell to Liverpool in 2024-25: 84 points to 74.

Guardiola was a constant thorn in Arsenal's side until the day he left. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Cityzens also prevailed against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup last year, then edged Chelsea in the FA Cup to secure a domestic double in Guardiola’s swansong season.

After two Premier League games, Manchester City top the table, with an identical points tally and goal difference to Arsenal, ahead only on goals scored.

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Internally, the message isn’t solely one of appreciation for the strong performances that Maresca has been able to extract from his group, but a reminder of the Cityzens’ expectations.

Manchester City journalist Simon Bajkowski has revealed that the club anticipate an even stronger season than the one delivered by Guardiola prior to his departure in May.

“There is confidence at Man City that the recruitment is good enough to expect Enzo Maresca to fight across all four competitions,” he claimed.

Maresca has been given a remarkable squad to work with. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“With depth cited in every position despite wholesale changes, there is even an internal belief that Man City are in better shape for this season than last year.”

That is to be expected, considering the financial force of Manchester City’s transfer activity — breaking the British record to secure ex-Chelsea man Enzo Fernandez’s services.

Elsewhere, they brought in World Cup breakout talent Ayyoub Bouaddi for little under €100 million, and almost broke the British record for another midfielder, before securing Enzo’s signature.

That was for former Nottingham Forest talent Elliot Anderson, who arrived at the Etihad for a staggering sum of £116 million. He has since started all three of the club’s opening clashes.

Whether Maresca will be able to compete for the Premier League and Champions League trophies remains to be seen, but the message is clear. That is the expectation, and with failure will come scrutiny.