Como make incredible Champions League gesture on eve of competition debut

The Como president has decided to relinquish the board of directors' VIP seating area and hand the tickets over to the club's oldest and most devoted supporters for the fixture.

When the Italian side welcome their German opponents to the newly redeveloped Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia on Thursday evening, the executive box will not be occupied by corporate dignitaries or billionaire owners.

Instead, Suwarso and key board members have surrendered their seats to lifelong fans born in 1950 or earlier, honouring those who stood by the club through its lowest ebb and non-league football long before their fairytale rise to Europe's elite.

Como president announces new seating plan for Champions League opener

Como 1907 president Mirwan Suwarso (Image credit: Getty Images)

Since 2019, Como have been owned by the Indonesian conglomerate Djarum Group.

Recognised as the wealthiest owners in Italian football, the family appointed Suwarso as president to oversee operations, building a corporate structure that has been supremely successful in recent years.

Cesc Fabregas is the head coach (Image credit: Getty Images)

Suwarso posted a message on his official social media channels which read: "The stadium is completely sold out. With reduced capacity and a limited number of tickets available, unfortunately, we cannot accommodate everyone who would have liked to be there.

"However, several club directors and I have decided to give up our seats for this match. We want them to be allocated to the fans who have waited the longest: supporters born in 1950 or earlier, who have followed Como through every division and every era.

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"If you know a long-time Como fan born in 1950 or earlier who deserves to be at the stadium on Thursday, write to us at Community@comofootball.com.

"We will be honoured to give them our seat."

Former Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas is head coach and holds a minority stake alongside high-profile investors which reportedly includes Thierry Henry and former defender Raphael Varane, who sits on the board.

Nico Paz is Como's star player (Image credit: Getty Images)

Reborn in Serie D following bankruptcy in 2017, Como steadily climbed the Italian league pyramid after their 2019 takeover, earning promotion back to Serie A in 2024 following a 21-year absence.

Under Fabregas, Como punched above their weight in Italian football last term by finishing in the top four to secure automatic qualification for the Champions League.

Thursday's match represents uncharted territory for the club. Prior to this campaign, Como had never competed in a major UEFA tournament, with their sole international experience dating back to the 1980/81 Mitropa Cup.

Now, fans who endured fourth-tier obscurity will watch from the finest seats in the house as Como do battle at Europe's top table.